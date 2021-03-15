March 14, 2021

Drew Brees Retires from NFL: "After 20 years as a player in the NFL and 15 years as a Saint, it is time I retire from the game of football," Drew Brees announced on Instagram Sunday. "I am only retiring from playing football, I am not retiring from New Orleans." Brees departs as the all-time leader in passing yards with 80,358 and a Super Bowl champion after the 2009 season.

posted by rcade to football at 05:36 PM - 2 comments