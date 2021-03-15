Drew Brees Retires from NFL: "After 20 years as a player in the NFL and 15 years as a Saint, it is time I retire from the game of football," Drew Brees announced on Instagram Sunday. "I am only retiring from playing football, I am not retiring from New Orleans." Brees departs as the all-time leader in passing yards with 80,358 and a Super Bowl champion after the 2009 season.
I also love how Brees says that for him, it's all about time management.
The ages of his kids are 12, 10, 8, 6.
With no due respect to Brett Kavanaugh, now THAT'S a calendar.
posted by beaverboard at 09:44 PM on March 14, 2021
When you consider the injuries he played with the past season and look at the ages of his kids, it makes perfect sense.
Famous QB raising 3 sons in NOLA...maybe one day the Brees lineage will put a dent in the ubiquitous Manning idolatry.
Now it feels doubly awful that the Saints were cheated out of a trip to the Super Bowl by the officiating in the NFC title game against the Rams. The Saints earned that opportunity and now that chapter is closed.
posted by beaverboard at 09:40 PM on March 14, 2021