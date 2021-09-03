Blue Jays Will Use TV Audio on Radio Broadcasts: The Toronto Blue Jays will drop their radio broadcasts and use the TV feed's audio feed instead beginning with opening day April 1. No team in decades has gone without a dedicated radio team. Though it's described as being a safety move for the pandemic, Sportsnet isn't saying that radio will come back in the future.
That stinks. Baseball on the radio is a totally different experience. You might as well not do it at all as provide the TV commentary.
posted by yerfatma at 10:59 AM on March 09, 2021
When Tom Dundon bought the Hurricanes, he decided that the money will go into players, coaches, and GM and every other aspect of the organization will be completely about the bottom line. So, he let hall of fame radio guy, Chuck Kaiton, walk out the door because he made Chuck sell ad time for the radio broadcasts. Ever since then, the radio feed has been a simulcast of the TV feed.
Then Dundon got cheap with John Forslund and let ol' Johnny Sideburns walk out that door and replaced him with a sideline reporter who is awful at announcing. The new dude is so terrible that I have to mute the sound, but I'm sure that Dundon doesn't a give a shit because of the bottom line savings.
posted by NoMich at 10:40 AM on March 09, 2021