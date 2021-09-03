March 09, 2021

Blue Jays Will Use TV Audio on Radio Broadcasts: The Toronto Blue Jays will drop their radio broadcasts and use the TV feed's audio feed instead beginning with opening day April 1. No team in decades has gone without a dedicated radio team. Though it's described as being a safety move for the pandemic, Sportsnet isn't saying that radio will come back in the future.

posted by rcade to baseball at 10:29 AM - 2 comments