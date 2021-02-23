Jeff Bezos Looking at Buying Washington Football Team: Jeff Bezos is interested in becoming owner of Washington Football Team, according to documents obtained by Front Office Sports, a business news site covering sports. The documents indicate that Bezos' attorney spoke to an investment bank leading an effort to sell a chunk of the team and urge Dan Snyder to sell.
The latest valuation of this particular team is ~$3.5 billion. That's chump change to Bezos. Why doesn't he just offer up $5 billion in couch cushion change and be done with it?
posted by NoMich at 02:19 PM on February 23, 2021