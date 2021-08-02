Bucs Win Super Bowl 0x37: Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-9 upset victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, a game in which Patrick Mahomes was harried throughout by a fierce Bucs defense.
Welp, that became an unwatchable crapfest awfully quickly
posted by NoMich at 08:17 PM on February 07, 2021
Yep. Tends to add a smidgen of credibility to the crackpots' who accuse the NFL of being as scripted as pro rasslin'.
posted by tahoemoj at 08:20 PM on February 07, 2021
So far, the only upside to the game is that the Bay Buccaneers opted for their white jerseys.
posted by NoMich at 08:22 PM on February 07, 2021
NoMich doesn't like the Jose Gaspar blood on the decks look.
I wouldn't have picked Mathieu to be the cog on the KC D to lose his composure.
I also did not expect a Spags D to play with this lack of discipline.
Belichick thought cloud: "Where is the KC special teams unit when I want to win the field position game?"
The Bucs may have too many veterans playing with house money and wanting that ring but bad.
People haven't mentioned Suh a whole lot lately. But he's in there and may make something happen.
posted by beaverboard at 08:45 PM on February 07, 2021
What was Honey Badger even saying to Brady? That's a bad look.
posted by rcade at 08:47 PM on February 07, 2021
When the Bucs picked up Brady it felt like a flyer, not a legitimate attempt to create a champion. Shows what I know. Has there ever been a Super Bowl defense that had more hurries and sacks on a QB? Patrick Mahomes looked like Chad Henne.
posted by rcade at 10:15 PM on February 07, 2021
As I recall, the Giants' Kerry Collins got bounced around pretty good by the Ravens back in the Dark Ages. Paving the road to immortality for Trent Dilfer.
Speaking of which, it bothered me that the Ravens were the only team in the league with multiple Super Bowl appearances and no losses. Now there are two.
Also, Tom Brady has avoided getting the "now you know what it feels like" condolence card from Marv Levy.
posted by beaverboard at 10:24 PM on February 07, 2021
Listen, all I'm saying is that I am a gentleman of sophisticated style. The red KC jerseys/helmets vs the Green Bay whites/gold helmets would have a beautiful color combination to watch. And that's all that matters, really
posted by NoMich at 10:32 PM on February 07, 2021
The gypsy fortune teller gazed into her crystal ball and said:
"Leftwich, Gabbert and Fournette are coming to Florida. They will win a championship."
posted by beaverboard at 11:15 PM on February 07, 2021
I had a hunch the Bucs would throw to a lineman in the end zone. It's a Chiefs trick play called catch and release. Almost worked, too.
posted by rcade at 07:39 PM on February 07, 2021