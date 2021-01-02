January 31, 2021

Lions Trading Matthew Stafford to Rams for Goff, Draft Picks: The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams have a deal to trade Matthew Stafford to the Rams for Jared Goff, a third round pick in 2021 and first round picks in 2022 and 2023. New Lions GM Brad Holmes was the director of college scouting for the Rams. Both quarterbacks were first overall draft picks seven years apart.

posted by NoMich to football at 08:29 AM - 7 comments