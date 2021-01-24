January 24, 2021

Chiefs Reach Super Bowl 0x37 for Chance to Repeat: The Kansas City Chiefs beat the scrappy Buffalo Bills 38-24 to advance to Super Bowl 0x37 as AFC champions. They'll attempt to become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the New England Patriots in 2004 and 2005. The Bills took a 9-0 lead but fell behind 31-15 by the start of the fourth quarter.

posted by rcade to football at 10:22 PM - 1 comment