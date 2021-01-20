January 19, 2021

New Mets GM Fired for Sending Dick Pic to Reporter: Jared Porter's tenure as the New York Mets general manager lasted 35 days. Porter has been fired after this ESPN report detailing the bombardment of texts he sent a female reporter in 2016 that included an explicit photo. In total he sent her 62 unanswered texts. The reporter has left journalism, saying, "I started to ask myself, 'Why do I have to put myself through these situations to earn a living?'"

posted by rcade to baseball at 09:04 AM - 9 comments