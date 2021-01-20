New Mets GM Fired for Sending Dick Pic to Reporter: Jared Porter's tenure as the New York Mets general manager lasted 35 days. Porter has been fired after this ESPN report detailing the bombardment of texts he sent a female reporter in 2016 that included an explicit photo. In total he sent her 62 unanswered texts. The reporter has left journalism, saying, "I started to ask myself, 'Why do I have to put myself through these situations to earn a living?'"
I don't understand how any man could think a woman you have never dated is receptive to unsolicited peen.
posted by rcade at 10:59 AM on January 19, 2021
It's disgusting.
posted by billsaysthis at 11:20 AM on January 19, 2021
NoMich, it's a bit surprising that that's not already part of the due diligence process when vetting a candidate.
posted by kokaku at 11:27 AM on January 19, 2021
I always thought that the soundtrack to this sort of thing is the song "You're Beautiful".
I don't think I've met anyone, male or female, who doesn't think that song is the creeper anthem. And yet, as in national elections, apparently there are millions of people who love it, as it became a big hit.
The victim in this case wants to make sure that this doesn't happen to anyone else. Any lessons to be learned should include the wisdom that the moment you get the slightest hint that things might be starting to get weird, shorten the game. Don't laugh and text yes to anything.
Just assume that the guy is Aaron Rodgers' sports agent in the State Farm ads. Or the Allstate mayhem guy that falls off the burning roof into your car's windshield.
Do what an elite wideout would do. Create separation.
posted by beaverboard at 11:41 AM on January 19, 2021
Even the singer admits "You're Beautiful" is creepy.
Jenn Decker (formerly Sterger) has something to say about the Porter firing.
posted by rcade at 02:10 PM on January 19, 2021
From the article that rcade just shared:
"Sports radio.. sports television.. if you have a panel of all men talking heads discussing this Porter stuff tomorrow on your shows ... you're part of the problem," Decker tweeted. "Sincerely, women everywhere."
posted by NoMich at 02:25 PM on January 19, 2021
I didn't know there was such a word as peen. I'm saddened by it.
I have two vintage ball peen (aka pein) hammers in my toolbox. I'm very fond of them, use them almost daily and have had them a very long time. Now I guess I can't bring them up in polite conversation without a disclaimer.
I can't even call them tools. That would just make things worse. I'm on the slow train to metaphor hell.
posted by beaverboard at 03:36 PM on January 19, 2021
I have waited for a while to comment on this. First of all, it is a person who is somewhat mentally deficient to do this. How could any mature man in possession of his full faculties think that sending pictures of his penis to someone to whom he is barely known is a good idea? So much for that. Now I am about to go out on some thin ice and speak of how the reporter should have done more to prevent this. I don't blame her in any way. Rather, because of circumstances I believe she made some bad choices.
The article infers that she was somewhat new to reporting on MLB. I didn't see anything in the article that mentioned the duration of her time on the job, but it sounds like it wasn't long. If that is so, she might have sought to cultivate a source. Thus, after the guy begins to come on to her, she did nothing. I don't think it's her fault, but the thing to would have been to blow the whistle right away. Looking at it further, this might be an example of sexual harassment by a person in a position of power. The other thing that seemingly kept her from reporting the problem immediately is that she was from another, overseas, culture. The article never identifies her national origin, but wherever it is, the sort of harassment might have been more acceptable, at least to the men of that culture. Could this have been another reason for not acting until the final indignity of the photo in question? So while her best course of action would have been to react much sooner, the reasons for it are understandable.
For beaverboard, I learned the wonderful things one can do with a ball peen hammer in 7th grade metal shop class. They're also better for tapping a chisel than a regular hammer, although a round mallet is preferred.
posted by Howard_T at 12:56 AM on January 20, 2021
Are sports franchises going to need to start interviewing female journalists for their coach/GM hiring process?
Um, yes, thank you for taking time out of your busy day, but I need to ask you about this guy we're considering as our new [position]. Has he ever sent you dozens of lascivious or otherwise unwanted texts?
posted by NoMich at 09:53 AM on January 19, 2021