Josh Allen is Putting Up MVP Numbers: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has ascended to elite status in his third year, throwing for 4,320 yards and 34 touchdowns with just nine interceptions. That touchdown total breaks Jim Kelly's franchise record. He also becomes the second quarterback ever to have 4,000 yards passing, 30 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns in a season, following Steve Young.
I want the Bills to continue being this good. And I'd like to see them win a Super Bowl.
If that happened, there wouldn't be a functioning plastic folding table left anywhere from Utica to the Lakes. They'd all be smashed in sheer delirium.
It's a shame the Bills are in the AFC with all the other competitive rosters in the conference right now and have to fight through all that talent to get a title shot.
Brian Daboll has been a prime orchestrator of the surge. If he gets hired away as a HC, I hope what happened to Wentz doesn't happen to Josh Allen. Whoever drafts Trevor Lawrence would be wise to consider Daboll as a prospective coach.
Side note: with his helmet on, there are times when Allen looks eerily like Drew Bledsoe.
posted by beaverboard at 07:26 PM on December 29, 2020
If Buffalo and Green Bay end up in the Super Bowl, it would be a crime to play the game in a place like Tampa instead of a location that the teams are more accustomed to -- like Sault Ste. Marie.
posted by beaverboard at 07:36 PM on December 29, 2020
The Bills are quality on O and D. Not sure how many it would take to put Mahomes out: 27 with 2 minutes left .. MAYBE, but the Bills are complete.
posted by cixelsyd at 09:56 PM on December 29, 2020
... like Sault Ste. Marie
Last time I was in the Soo I was fishing with my brothers on the St Marys River not too far from the Locks. We had to brace ourselves against a freezing wind with occasional snow squalls but dang it, I got me a few fish. When we were done, we went back to the parking lot where it was sunny and in the 60s. This parking lot was a minute and a half walk from our fishing spot. Gotta love the Upper Peninsula.
posted by NoMich at 10:56 PM on December 29, 2020
I had no idea it was pronounced "Soo" like Ndamukong instead of "Salt" like table.
posted by rcade at 09:20 AM on December 30, 2020
That's one of the first things you learn growing up in Michigan, how to pronounce "Sault" properly. That and using Canadian coins is no big whoop until you move elsewhere, then it's all "sir, we can't take foreign money!"
posted by NoMich at 09:55 AM on December 30, 2020
Cold winter days are a good time to sit down with some old Stan Rogers albums (and Garnet Rogers too), and you can pick up the pronunciations of a few places like the Soo and Wiarton from songs like White Squall.
posted by beaverboard at 10:25 AM on December 30, 2020
instead of "Salt" like table.
You talk funny.
posted by yerfatma at 01:01 PM on December 30, 2020
Never heard of this Stan Rogers fella before. Damn, White Squall is a great song. Good stuff, beavy
posted by NoMich at 01:04 PM on December 30, 2020
Canadians here might agree Stan Rogers was a distinguished national figure. Magnificent in performance and valiant in death.
He died in a fire on board an Air Canada plane that made an emergency landing in Cincinnati. One telling of the incident claimed that he got out of the plane OK, then went back in to try to help others escape and didn't make it out.
He was given the highest Canadian artistic award. I don't know if he was ever considered for the Order of Canada or what the requirements are for that honor, but we've got Jimmy Page (whom I greatly admire) honored as an OBE (different country / different rules) and with that, given Stan's service to music and Canada, to me, he seems highly deserving.
posted by beaverboard at 02:58 PM on December 30, 2020
That's one of the first things you learn growing up in Michigan, how to pronounce "Sault" properly.
My 2nd day in Michigan I went to set up a bank account, and mentioned Traverse City. The teller said "now I know for sure you're not from Michigan."
posted by LionIndex at 04:48 PM on December 30, 2020
My Michigan brother-in-law once got all over me for referring to a certain waterway as the Straits of Mackinack. Got taught about that and Sault real quick.
posted by Howard_T at 05:06 PM on December 30, 2020
My 2nd day in Michigan I went to set up a bank account, and mentioned Traverse City. The teller said "now I know for sure you're not from Michigan."
Because you didn't call it just "Traverse"?
Traverse is about 45 minutes (in the summer time) from my hometown and that's where we had to go to buy our new school clothes every August. And our nearest hospital, where I got my appendix taken out.
posted by NoMich at 06:16 PM on December 30, 2020
No, I pronounced it like you would if you were crossing a mountainside at a continuous elevation, not like "Travis" with an S inserted in the last syllable.
posted by LionIndex at 06:53 PM on December 30, 2020
Howard and I are going to invite a bunch of Upper Midwesterners to New England to feast on quahogs and see how that goes.
Then we'll go see the sights in Leominster, Haverhill and Billerica.
posted by beaverboard at 06:53 PM on December 30, 2020
Allen is a stud find. He's big, he's smart, he's talented, and he's a leader.
Really strange how he still remains off the radar for a lot of folks including the corporations who continue to waste big advertising dollars on a number of other NFL QBs who aren't near the commodity that Allen is.
posted by cixelsyd at 06:32 PM on December 29, 2020