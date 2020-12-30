December 29, 2020

Josh Allen is Putting Up MVP Numbers: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has ascended to elite status in his third year, throwing for 4,320 yards and 34 touchdowns with just nine interceptions. That touchdown total breaks Jim Kelly's franchise record. He also becomes the second quarterback ever to have 4,000 yards passing, 30 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns in a season, following Steve Young.

posted by rcade to football at 03:08 PM - 16 comments