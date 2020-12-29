Washington Releases Dwayne Haskins: Only two seasons after being the 15th overall pick in the NFL Draft, Dwayne Haskins was released by the Washington Football Team Monday. Haskins started 13 games for the team, throwing 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He asked for a trade earlier this season.
Of all of the Ohio State quarterbacks to find success in the NFL, none found more of that sweet success than Tom Tupa. Yes, the punter Tom Tupa.
posted by NoMich at 01:50 PM on December 28, 2020
I would say that Rex Kern had a better career. He was a magician at QB during OSU's 1968 season, then did an admirable job for the Baltimore Colts, who quickly converted him to DB.
(Although I'm not dyslexic, whenever I see the acronym WFT, my mind is 100% sure I'm seeing WTF.)
posted by beaverboard at 06:27 PM on December 28, 2020
I think that since Tupa was in the league longer, he had the better career. However, it's still funny that Kern made his name in the NFL in a non-QB position. WFT!!
posted by NoMich at 10:28 PM on December 28, 2020
Mike Tomczak had a decent NFL career. And if we are just talking a decent career (but not NFL), Kirk Herbstreit has done well for himself.
posted by jagsnumberone at 12:37 AM on December 29, 2020
An important component to this is that Rivera made a decision and Dan Snyder went along with it. After Snyder had previously overruled his coaching staff and made the decision to draft Haskins.
Hopefully, Rivera will be able to continue building momentum in terms of his role with the franchise.
The more decision making that is taken out of Snyder's hands, the better the team's chances of improving.
posted by beaverboard at 03:35 AM on December 29, 2020
Mike Tomczak had a decent NFL career.
How the hell did I forget about Mike Twosack? He wasn't a very good QB, but he kicked around in the league long enough to qualify as having a better career than Tupa. I stand corrected. Joke kinda ruined. /hmmph!
posted by NoMich at 08:22 AM on December 29, 2020
I would give Herbstreit a special Adulthood Achievement Award for logging all those hours in the booth with Brent Musburger.
Although Kirk probably found the experience more gratifying to live through than I did to listen to.
posted by beaverboard at 10:42 AM on December 29, 2020
I guess we'll see if releasing him gives him the needed kick in the pants to find some maturity. With another COVID protocol violation, WFT didn't really have much choice here--though perhaps it was also a convenient excuse to unload him after underwhelming performance.
posted by bender at 01:44 PM on December 28, 2020