December 17, 2020

Enter SportsFilter's NBA Pickem: The NBA regular season begins in five days with a Tuesday-night TNT doubleheader of Golden State/Denver and Los Angeles/Los Angeles. SportsFilter's NBA Pickem returns with a new first prize: a Molten BG-Series FIBA basketball ($80 value). For our game we pick the nationally broadcast games on TNT, ESPN and ABC. Choose the winners and margins of victory and make any pick a slam dunk if you dare. Happy Hoopsmas!
posted by rcade to basketball at 08:41 PM - 7 comments
Revised picks:Mavericks by 14 (slam dunk)
posted by rcade at 09:07 PM on December 17
My picks:
Nets by 11 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 5
Bucks by 6
Mavericks by 6
It's a nice early Christmas present to have the NBA back. If you're curious about fans in the arenas here's the latest.
posted by rcade at 09:01 PM on December 17