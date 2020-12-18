December 17, 2020

Enter SportsFilter's NBA Pickem: The NBA regular season begins in five days with a Tuesday-night TNT doubleheader of Golden State/Denver and Los Angeles/Los Angeles. SportsFilter's NBA Pickem returns with a new first prize: a Molten BG-Series FIBA basketball ($80 value). For our game we pick the nationally broadcast games on TNT, ESPN and ABC. Choose the winners and margins of victory and make any pick a slam dunk if you dare. Happy Hoopsmas!

posted by rcade to basketball at 08:41 PM - 7 comments