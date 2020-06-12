December 04, 2020

High School Football Player Body-Slams Ref After Ejection: After being disqualified for unsportsmanlike conduct, a high school football player in Texas ran back onto the field with coaches trailing behind and knocked down the ref. Senior Emmanuel Duron of Edinburg High was escorted out by police.
I saw the original video last night on twitter, but I really like the analysis there by Jomboy. Obviously we don't know anything about this particular player or his history, but I hope this kid is able to get some help in dealing with anger, and I hope that ref is ok.
posted by bender at 10:47 AM on December 04
His stunt cost his team the game. They've been taken out of the playoffs.
I'm curious whether he was likely to get a scholarship before this. He was the District 31-6A Defensive Player of the Year last year.
posted by rcade at 02:25 PM on December 04
He has committed felony assault, and whether or not it was on a football field or the referee doesn't want to press charges, it's still a felony. He should be charged and prosecuted as a juvenile, and that will result in at least a lot of community service. If he has had any previous problems, it could be time in a juvenile detention facility. No matter what, this kid might as well kiss any D1 scholarship hopes good by. I know, there are a lot of coaches who will "give him a break", thinking that they will show him the error of his ways, but I should think that most reputable programs will take a pass on this boy. His best option might be the JuCo route.
posted by Howard_T at 04:08 PM on December 04
Nobody's perfect, but this kid comes close to being Burfict.
posted by beaverboard at 05:40 PM on December 04
LOL.
posted by rcade at 08:52 PM on December 04
Love Jomboy's take.
posted by cixelsyd at 09:22 PM on December 04
Looks like the kid has been booked and charged, and has already posted bail.
The $10K bail setting seems a bit light. Maybe the magistrate is a fan of the team.
Too bad it all happened so quickly. They've got 48 hours to set bail after he's booked. They could have let the game clock run a bit after booking, let him sit in the cell for a day or two, then set the bail.
posted by beaverboard at 10:34 AM on December 05
Often talented kids get levity from a very young age to the point where they never develop a sense of responsibility for their actions or have any sense of right or wrong. There are high schools, major college programs, and professional teams that profit heavily off of ability and continue to enable rather than provide the help these individuals urgently need until it is too late and they are either destitute or dead.
posted by cixelsyd at 07:58 PM on December 05
Of course Jomboy would have a video about this.
posted by NoMich at 09:39 AM on December 04