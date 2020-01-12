November 28, 2020

Sarah Fuller Suits Up for Vanderbilt Against Missouri: Sarah Fuller, a goalkeeper on the Vanderbilt women's soccer team, has suited up for the school's football team in today's game against Missouri. No female has ever played in a football game for a power-5 school. She has two predecessors in the FBS: Katie Hnida on New Mexico from 2002-03 and April Goss on Kent State from 2012-15. The game began at Noon Eastern on the SEC Network.
That's a great opportunity for Fuller. She obviously has the ability. And more height and frame than a number of college and pro kickers.
She's using goalkeeper ball striking technique, planting the pointed toe on the follow through. I wonder if they'll let her continue with that and develop on her own or give her positional coaching and make changes to her mechanics. It's probably too late in the season to make significant changes.
They won't get in trouble on the home front if they make changes to her soccer skills, as she's done with her Vandy soccer career, and will have time to retrain if she plans to play keeper at the pro level.
posted by beaverboard at 09:51 PM on November 27
Is she still making history if Vanderbilt has no chance of getting into field goal range?
posted by rcade at 01:15 PM on November 28
Fuller handled the 2nd half kickoff. 30 yards, with no return. One would have to figure nerves played a part, or was that a squib kick?
posted by tommytrump at 03:24 PM on November 28
I wondered if they did that on purpose, just to keep her out of a possible contact situation in the case of a return.
posted by The_Black_Hand at 03:34 PM on November 28
Looked intentional. She was looking at the spot she kicked to all the way. There was virtually no follow through on the kick. And no "aw, shit" body language to suggest she was trying to do any more than what she did.
posted by beaverboard at 05:35 PM on November 28
As I watched, I thought intentional, but of course lots of questioning on Twitter. Coach said postgame it was a designed squib.
I checked her Wiki page, Sarah is headed to North Texas for her Masters next year (Hospital Administration), and plans to play for the women's soccer team.
posted by tommytrump at 06:39 PM on November 28
Too bad she didn't get a chance at a kick to score, but maybe next week. Either way, count it!
posted by bender at 06:51 PM on November 28
What's the deal with eligibility at UNT?
Has she already been rostered for 4 years as an undergrad?
Can she be rostered as a grad student?
Or can they call her a fifth year senior if she still has some eligibility left?
posted by beaverboard at 08:30 PM on November 28
I'm not entirely sure how it works, but I'm guessing it's the same as a graduate transfer for basketball?
posted by LionIndex at 10:15 PM on November 28
Vandy's coverage team played that kick as if it was a designed squib. I was hoping to see her boom one deep.
Didn't know she was bound for the Mean Green. Nice!
posted by rcade at 10:45 AM on November 29
Not only that, but aiming for a hospital career where a ton of help is needed at the moment.
posted by beaverboard at 08:15 PM on November 29
Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller ready to become first female SEC football player
posted by tommytrump at 06:38 PM on November 27