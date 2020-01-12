November 28, 2020

Sarah Fuller Suits Up for Vanderbilt Against Missouri: Sarah Fuller, a goalkeeper on the Vanderbilt women's soccer team, has suited up for the school's football team in today's game against Missouri. No female has ever played in a football game for a power-5 school. She has two predecessors in the FBS: Katie Hnida on New Mexico from 2002-03 and April Goss on Kent State from 2012-15. The game began at Noon Eastern on the SEC Network.

