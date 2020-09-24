September 23, 2020

Gale Sayers, Bears Hall of Fame running back, dies at 77: RIP to a great human being.
posted by billsaysthis to football at 11:54 AM - 2 comments
77 is younger than I would have thought he was, which reminds me how unfortunately short his career was and how young he was when he had to retire.
posted by beaverboard at 03:53 PM on September 23
Now taking the field for the Celestial Bears, Brian Piccolo and Gale Sayers. It is good to think that they are united once again, each in possession of his full health. RIP, Gale Sayers.
posted by Howard_T at 12:50 PM on September 23