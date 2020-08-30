August 29, 2020

NBA Playoff Pick 'Em Round 2: Pick the Celtics/Raptors Winner: The NBA playoffs are beginning round 2 even though five series are still being played in round 1. Pick the winner of the Celtics/Raptors series before game 1 starts Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern. Howard_T and NoMich are leading the contest so far with 32 points each.
posted by rcade to basketball at 02:36 PM - 8 comments
The props are up because some players might want to select teams and players from the Celtics/Raptors series. They can only be chosen before game 1 starts (though the form doesn't enforce this limit).
posted by rcade at 02:47 PM on August 29
My picks:
Celtics in 7
Top point scorer: Jayson Tatum
Top rebounder: Enes Kanter
Team scoring picks TBD.
posted by Howard_T at 02:56 PM on August 29
Howard_T: Just to confirm, those players are the ones you'd pick even if all four series were starting, correct?
posted by rcade at 02:58 PM on August 29
Affirmative, sir.
posted by Howard_T at 07:06 PM on August 29
Deleted pick used form instead
posted by rumple at 11:54 PM on August 29
My picks:
Raptors in 5
posted by rumple at 11:55 PM on August 29
My picks:
Celtics in 7
Top point scorer: L. James (LAL)
Top rebounder: G. Antetokounmpo (MIL)
posted by NoMich at 10:16 AM on August 30
My picks:
Raptors in 7
posted by rcade at 02:37 PM on August 29