August 29, 2020

NBA Playoff Pick 'Em Round 2: Pick the Celtics/Raptors Winner: The NBA playoffs are beginning round 2 even though five series are still being played in round 1. Pick the winner of the Celtics/Raptors series before game 1 starts Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern. Howard_T and NoMich are leading the contest so far with 32 points each.

posted by rcade to basketball at 02:36 PM - 8 comments