September 03, 2020

NBA Playoff Pick 'Em Round 1 Leaders: Cixelsyd and Howard_T: The final first-round series is over and the Houston Rockets face the Los Angeles Lakers Friday night at 9:00 p.m. Eastern in the second round. Pick the winner of the series before the game starts and any props not yet selected. Cixelsyd and Howard_T lead the SportsFilter Pick 'Em after round 1.

posted by rcade to basketball at 02:11 PM - 27 comments