September 03, 2020

NBA Playoff Pick 'Em Round 1 Leaders: Cixelsyd and Howard_T: The final first-round series is over and the Houston Rockets face the Los Angeles Lakers Friday night at 9:00 p.m. Eastern in the second round. Pick the winner of the series before the game starts and any props not yet selected. Cixelsyd and Howard_T lead the SportsFilter Pick 'Em after round 1.
posted by rcade to basketball at 02:11 PM - 27 comments
The props are up because some players might want to select teams and players from the Celtics/Raptors series. They can only be chosen before game 1 starts (though the form doesn't enforce this limit).
posted by rcade at 02:47 PM on August 29
My picks:
Celtics in 7
Top point scorer: Jayson Tatum
Top rebounder: Enes Kanter
Team scoring picks TBD.
posted by Howard_T at 02:56 PM on August 29
Howard_T: Just to confirm, those players are the ones you'd pick even if all four series were starting, correct?
posted by rcade at 02:58 PM on August 29
Affirmative, sir.
posted by Howard_T at 07:06 PM on August 29
posted by rumple at 11:54 PM on August 29
My picks:
Raptors in 5
posted by rumple at 11:55 PM on August 29
My picks:
Celtics in 7
Top point scorer: L. James (LAL)
Top rebounder: G. Antetokounmpo (MIL)
posted by NoMich at 10:16 AM on August 30
Revised picks:Bucks in 6
posted by rcade at 05:22 PM on August 30
Revised picks:Bucks in 6
posted by rumple at 06:06 PM on August 30
My picks:Bucks in 6
posted by cixelsyd at 06:20 PM on August 30
I think the Bucks need to play a lot better against the Heat than they did against the Magic. If Miami is near the top of their game, then Bucks will need to play nearly as well as they can. I have to go with them, but an upset would not surprise me. Thus, my picks will follow.
posted by Howard_T at 08:20 PM on August 30
Revised picks:Bucks in 7
posted by Howard_T at 08:23 PM on August 30
Revised picks:Bucks in 7
posted by NoMich at 09:12 PM on August 30
Revised picks:Clippers in 5
posted by rcade at 08:25 PM on September 02
Revised picks:Clippers in 6
posted by rumple at 09:56 PM on September 02
Revised picks:Clippers in 6
posted by NoMich at 10:17 PM on September 02
Revised picks:Clippers in 5
posted by Howard_T at 10:48 PM on September 02
Revised picks:Clippers in 6
posted by cixelsyd at 01:14 PM on September 03
Revised picks:Lakers in 6
posted by rcade at 02:08 PM on September 03
My picks:Clippers in 7
posted by Ufez Jones at 02:35 PM on September 03
In the first round, the top scorers were Donovan Mitchell (36.3 PPG), Kawhi Leonard (32.8) and Jamal Murray (31.6).
The top rebounders were Giannis Antentokounmpo (14.6 RPG), Jarrett Allen (14.8) and Joel Embiid (12.3).
Teams that scored 130 were the Nuggets (135 in game 1), Raptors (134 in game 1, 150 in game 4), Clippers (130 in game 3, 133 in game 4, 154 in game 5), Mavericks (135 in game 5) and Lakers (135 in game 4, 131 in game 5).
The top-scoring team was the Clippers (126.7 PPG).
posted by rcade at 02:40 PM on September 03
Revised picks:Team scoring 130: Lakers
posted by Howard_T at 02:46 PM on September 03
Revised picks:Rockets in 7
posted by rumple at 02:57 PM on September 03
Revised picks:Lakers in 6
posted by NoMich at 03:23 PM on September 03
Revised picks:Lakers in 6
posted by Howard_T at 04:21 PM on September 03
Round 1 scores are here. I corrected some scoring errors for number-of-games predictions in each series.
posted by rcade at 05:06 PM on September 03
My picks:
Raptors in 7
