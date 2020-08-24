August 23, 2020

NBA Playoff Pick 'Em Round 1 Scores (in Progress): The Boston Celtics have drawn first blood in the NBA playoffs, sending the Philadelphia 76ers out of the bubble in four games. Scores are updated in the NBA Playoff Pick 'Em.
posted by rcade to basketball at 05:51 PM - 4 comments
It looks like they may find traces of a sleep inducing drug in Embiid's sample. Did anyone catch him playing defense today?
posted by Howard_T at 06:56 PM on August 23
Live.
Laugh.
Luka.
posted by Ufez Jones at 07:32 PM on August 23
Doncic: balancing the newsworthy Slovenian books in the US since 2018.
posted by beaverboard at 11:49 PM on August 23
Given the circumstances, when will the lab results be available?
posted by beaverboard at 06:40 PM on August 23