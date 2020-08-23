August 22, 2020

NHL Playoff Pick 'Em Round 2: Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs begins tonight at 8 p.m. when the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche resume their postseason rivalry. Cixelsyd leads our NHL Playoff Pick 'Em with 86 points, 9 ahead of Geneparmesan. Make your picks by the time each series drops the puck.
My picks:
Avalanche in 6
Islanders in 7
Bruins in 7
Golden Knights in 6
Top goals: Pastrnak
Top goalie (save %): Jaroslav Halak
Team scoring most goals: Avalanche
Team giving up 0 goals: Islanders
posted by cixelsyd at 12:28 PM on August 22
My picks:
Avalanche in 6
Islanders in 7
Lightning in 6
Golden Knights in 6
Top goals: MacKinnon
Top goalie (save %): Andrei Vasilevskiy
Team scoring most goals: Lightning
Team giving up 0 goals: Avalanche
posted by geneparmesan at 12:31 PM on August 22
My picks:
Stars in 5
Islanders in 6
Lightning in 7
Canucks in 6
Top goals: Bo Horvat
Top goalie (save %): Semyon Varlamov
Team scoring most goals: Stars
Team giving up 0 goals: Lightning
posted by bender at 12:37 PM on August 22
GAMES
Islanders in 7
Bruins in 6
Golden Knights in 6
Avalanche in 6
STATS
Top Goals: B. Horvat (VAN)
Goalie Save %: P. Grubauer (COL)
Team Scoring Most Goals: Colorado
Team Game Shutout: none
posted by NoMich at 12:52 PM on August 22
My picks:
Avalanche in 7
Islanders in 6
Lightning in 6
Golden Knights in 5
Top goals: Point (Lightning)
Top goalie (save %): Semyon Varlamov
Team scoring most goals: Lightning
Team giving up 0 goals: Islanders
posted by jagsnumberone at 01:07 PM on August 22
NoMich: Please enter those picks in the form also.
Just so people know, there was one prop that changed in this round. Instead of picking a team that gets 6 or more goals, it's the team that scores the most total.
posted by rcade at 01:15 PM on August 22
Well, that was silly of me. Going to the form now. Please refer to grum's post from today with the baseball players swearing.
posted by NoMich at 01:41 PM on August 22
My picks:
Avalanche in 6
Islanders in 7
Bruins in 6
Golden Knights in 6
Top goals: B. Horvat (VAN)
Top goalie (save %): Philipp Grubaeur
Team scoring most goals: Avalanche
Team giving up 0 goals: Avalanche
Go Hurricanes! Go play golf. /sad
posted by NoMich at 01:42 PM on August 22
My picks:
Stars in 6
Flyers in 7
Bruins in 6
Golden Knights in 5
Top goals: Miro Heiskanen
Top goalie (save %): Jaroslav Halak
Team scoring most goals: Flyers
Team giving up 0 goals: Golden Knights
posted by Ufez Jones at 01:53 PM on August 22
(and yes, I've noticed a *lot* of sad-sack Blues-fans in my neighborhood while walking my dog today)
posted by Ufez Jones at 02:26 PM on August 22
My picks:
Avalanche in 7
Islanders in 5
Lightning in 6
Canucks in 6
Top goals: JT Miller
Top goalie (save %): Jacob Markstrom
Team scoring most goals: Avalanche
Team giving up 0 goals: Canucks
posted by rumple at 04:07 PM on August 22
The top goalscorers of round 1 were Bo Horvat, Anthony Beauvillier, Nazem Kadri, Denis Gurianov and Joe Pavelski with 6 goals. The top goalie was Carter Hart with a .944 save percentage.
The Stars, Canucks and Avalanche all scored 6 or more goals in a game. The Avalanche got 7 in games 4 and 5. The Stars got 7 in game 6 and the Canucks got 6 in game 6.
Five teams got shutouts: The Avalance, Canadiens, Flames, Flyers and Islanders.
My picks:
Stars in 7
Flyers in 5
Lightning in 6
Golden Knights in 7
Top goals: Joe Pavelski
Top goalie (save %): Carter Hart
Team scoring most goals: Stars
Team giving up 0 goals: Lightning
At least one Stars/Avalanche game will go to overtime tied at 7.
posted by rcade at 12:12 PM on August 22