August 22, 2020

NHL Playoff Pick 'Em Round 2: Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs begins tonight at 8 p.m. when the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche resume their postseason rivalry. Cixelsyd leads our NHL Playoff Pick 'Em with 86 points, 9 ahead of Geneparmesan. Make your picks by the time each series drops the puck.

posted by rcade to hockey at 12:05 PM - 16 comments