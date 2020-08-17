August 16, 2020

Enter SportsFilter's NBA Playoff Pick 'Em: The NBA playoffs begin Monday with four games so the annual NBA Playoff Pick 'Em is tipping off. Pick the eight teams that will advance out of the first round and the number of games each series takes along with four prop bets. The winner over the entire playoffs receives a New Era 59Fifty cap of their favorite NBA team.
posted by rcade to basketball at 07:44 PM - 7 comments
My picks:
Nuggets in 6
Raptors in 4
Celtics in 5
Clippers in 5
Bucks in 4
Heat in 6
Thunder in 6
Lakers in 5
Top point scorer: James Harden
Top rebounder: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Top scoring team: Bucks
Team scoring 130: Bucks
Goooo Pistons!
posted by NoMich at 08:01 PM on August 16
Apologies for sending multiple emails to some players.
posted by rcade at 08:04 PM on August 16
Huh. My picks haven't come through yet
posted by NoMich at 09:04 PM on August 16
They were in the Huddle somehow.
posted by rcade at 09:29 PM on August 16
Mine also wound up in the huddle.
posted by Ufez Jones at 10:45 PM on August 16
Ah. That explains that. I see my original set of picks here in this thread now.
posted by NoMich at 11:54 PM on August 16
Go, Mavs!
posted by rcade at 07:42 PM on August 16