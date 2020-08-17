August 16, 2020

Enter SportsFilter's NBA Playoff Pick 'Em: The NBA playoffs begin Monday with four games so the annual NBA Playoff Pick 'Em is tipping off. Pick the eight teams that will advance out of the first round and the number of games each series takes along with four prop bets. The winner over the entire playoffs receives a New Era 59Fifty cap of their favorite NBA team.

posted by rcade to basketball at 07:44 PM - 7 comments