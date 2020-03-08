August 03, 2020

The Rock Just Bought the XFL: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and an investor group have purchased the XFL for $15 million. The league filed for bankruptcy in April. Vince McMahon invested $200 million in the league's 2020 relaunch, which drew 1.9 million TV viewers per game.
The movie will be called A League Of His Own. Plans don't include Madonna, though.
Why don't RedBird Partners do us a public service and buy the DC football team?
posted by beaverboard at 02:39 PM on August 03
I was enjoying the XFL in the before time. St. Louis was fired up to have their team.
posted by rcade at 08:43 PM on August 03
Yeah, the Battlehawks had a pretty solid following here in StL, rcade. Granted, a good chunk of that was "We'll fucking show you, Stan Kroenke" backfire. I'm not sure how much it will/would sustain, esp. once our MLS team gets started. St. Louis is very much a Cards city first, Blues city second (finally winning the cup last year def. bumped them up a bit), but also has a pretty solid soccer legacy.
posted by Ufez Jones at 10:30 PM on August 03
The Rock is cooking up a football league of his own, apparently. I he wants to buy the XFL and get it going again
posted by NoMich at 11:43 AM on August 03