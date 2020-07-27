July 23, 2020

Get Kraken! NHL's 32nd franchise, the Seattle Kraken, revealed their name and logo.:
U S Naval Institute made note of the Seattle NHL franchise name by posting on Facebook this morning about a Destroyer Escort, USS Stein, that might have been attacked by a Kraken in 1978. Read it here.
posted by Howard_T at 05:17 PM on July 23
Does Seattle have the best combination of mascots in pro sports? Seahawks, Mariners, Sounders and Kraken is a great group and will be even better if the Supersonics return as a new franchise.
posted by rcade at 05:41 PM on July 23
they also have the minor-league hockey Thunderbirds in the WCHL
posted by kokaku at 06:00 PM on July 23
Curious about the language aspect. Is Kraken singular, plural, or both?
Would one Kraken player be a Krakan, as in coachman / coachmen?
Or a Krak, as in ox / oxen?
If Kraken is singular, will multiple players be referred to as Krakua? Krakii? a Krakpack? Krakoa?
As the league gets used to the new team, new phrases and uses of words will emerge on TV broadcasts. As a group, these will be known as "Emrices" - courtesy of the good Doctor.
From a league standpoint, the team charter should include language stating that if things don't work out in Seattle, the team would not be allowed to move to Regina.
posted by beaverboard at 06:05 PM on July 23
one Kraken, many eldritch horrors?
posted by kokaku at 08:12 PM on July 23
lol
posted by billsaysthis at 11:18 AM on July 24
Maybe it's German, i.e. eine Krake, zwei Kraken
posted by bender at 12:22 PM on July 24
Will they serve a snack food at the arena that consists of dried squid, perhaps molasses coated, and call it Kraken Jack?
posted by Howard_T at 02:05 PM on July 24
One thing is for sure, they won't realize the same benefits that the Vegas franchise did.
posted by cixelsyd at 10:52 PM on July 24
Hope this turns out differently on a regional basis than the NBA version did.
With the arrival of the Grizzlies, both Seattle and Vancouver had NBA teams for a few seasons. Then in short order, neither of them did.
posted by beaverboard at 04:23 PM on July 23