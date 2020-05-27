May 25, 2020

NBA May Play Rest of Season at Disney World: The NBA is strongly considering a plan to bring all teams to Disney World's Wide World of Sports complex to finish out the season. The site can hold up to 13 games at a time and the area also has the Orlando Magic's Amway Center home and UCF's Addition Finance Arena. Playing the NBA in empty arenas might curb the tradition of trash talking. "Players are allowed to talk trash with near-impunity in real games because television cameras can't catch most of what they say," reports CBS Sports.

posted by rcade to basketball at 11:01 AM - 10 comments