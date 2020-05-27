May 25, 2020

NBA May Play Rest of Season at Disney World: The NBA is strongly considering a plan to bring all teams to Disney World's Wide World of Sports complex to finish out the season. The site can hold up to 13 games at a time and the area also has the Orlando Magic's Amway Center home and UCF's Addition Finance Arena. Playing the NBA in empty arenas might curb the tradition of trash talking. "Players are allowed to talk trash with near-impunity in real games because television cameras can't catch most of what they say," reports CBS Sports.
posted by rcade to basketball at 11:01 AM - 10 comments
Seems like there should be two venues, one east and one west if such is possible.
If people are still out of work and hanging at home, absolutely, have day games, hell yeah. Outdoor games too, why not, as long as things have gotten so run off the rails.
Dan Shaughnessy should not be allowed to cover any of the games, as he has a keystroke command on his keyboard that automatically lets him refer to Orlando as "a yahoo town". Not that I'm a huge fan of Orlando, it's just that I'm so sick and tired of Shaughnessy's shtick.
This was recently aped by Boston area sports radio yakkers who couldn't stop mentioning that Tampa Bay was "beneath Tom Brady's brand". Stick some scrod up yer behinds, boys.
posted by beaverboard at 11:35 AM on May 25
I've been wondering why leagues don't move the games to a country that has the pandemic under control
Makes sense from pretty much every angle. Only reason not to would be political and unfortunately that appears to be more important than safety with those that are calling the shots.
posted by cixelsyd at 04:09 PM on May 25
Shaughnessy is representative of a breed of writers, sports writers political commentators, theater critics, and the like, who know that they have none of the skills of those whom they cover, and seem to resent that they are inferior. They take out their resentment by writing extensively about perceived flaws in those whom they dislike. Truth doesn't matter, excellence of performance is ignored, all that matters is that the writer achieves some measure of superiority over his subject. It's not uncommon, but it's no less annoying for its prevalence. Perhaps the best example of this in sports is the constant effort by the Boston press to run Ted Williams out of town in the 1950s. Notice also that negative reporting about Tom Brady in the Boston media began to increase a few years ago, and with his move to Tampa has become much more frequent. Must all idols have feet of clay?
posted by Howard_T at 06:59 PM on May 25
I think more accurately the writer receives some media face time which for a writer is the ultimate goal.
Watching the Jordan documentary and there are numerous clips of bad writers and reporters trying to make a name for themselves by baking up gambling conspiracy theories and whatever else. Was there ever an NBA player who did more for his team, his league, and everyone around him than Jordan? Was there ever a player who dominated his sport like MJ? Universally respected by everyone he came in contact with. I suppose it gave fans of opposing teams something to add to their signage but otherwise find it hard to believe there is an audience for the "sports" writers who present nothing relevant on the game and make a living on shtick.
"Hey honey, Steven A Smith is on next. Wanna watch a cooking reality show with me?"
posted by cixelsyd at 10:20 PM on May 25
why on earth would they want us? at this point, i'm surprised the USA isn't treated like a pariah and cutoff by the world
posted by kokaku at 07:59 AM on May 26
In the absence of the PGA golf tour, here's the global confirmed cases COVID leaderboard:
Countries:
1) USA
2) Brazil
3) Russia
4) United Kingdom
Leadership:
1) Trump
2) Bolsonaro
3) Putin
4) Boris Johnson
USA is the runaway leader as they head to the back nine.
posted by beaverboard at 10:33 AM on May 26
The article does not state how locked down those involved will be. Some concerns and stories about isolating everyone.
posted by prof at 10:57 AM on May 26
No ESPN talker makes me switch channels faster than this guy and his overreaching ego.
posted by billsaysthis at 01:02 PM on May 26
thanks for the laugh beaverboard
posted by kokaku at 08:17 PM on May 26
I've been wondering why leagues don't move the games to a country that has the pandemic under control. South Korea is down to just 16 cases yesterday and its peak ended in March. They have aggressive contact tracing. You're much less likely to be catching it there than here.
posted by rcade at 11:12 AM on May 25