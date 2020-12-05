May 09, 2020

Monday Night Football Waives Tessitore, McFarland: ESPN is not keeping Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland on Monday Night Football next season. The shortlist of replacements includes Steve Levy, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, Brian Griese, Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit.
Almost freaky how much Tess and Booger resemble these two guys
posted by beaverboard at 03:36 PM on May 11
I wonder who Tessitore pissed off. I thought he and McFarland did a good job, and most of the time did not bury the game in a pile of analysis. Levy has done well on various things, as has Orlovsky, but if whoever is the analyst won't shut up, any broadcast is doomed.
posted by Howard_T at 09:52 AM on May 10