May 01, 2020

When Will Sports Return? Not Anytime Soon: Seven weeks after the pandemic brought the sports world to a historic halt, the Washington Post has checked in with the major U.S. sports leagues and found none close to a return. Among other sports, three have spectator-free returns planned: UFC on May 9, NASCAR May 17 and PGA Tour in June. Epidemiologist Jeffrey Shaman offers this spoilsport take on fanless proposals: "The problem, of course, is let’s say a hotel worker has it and has no idea. Will that potentially get one of the players sick? And then he gives it to the rest of the team?"
In the absence of a vaccine or a cure, a strict regimen of test, trace, quarantine augmented by *everyone* wearing a mask in public places is the only way to move forward.
As for sporting events, I can see golf working through this system. Each golfer:
I can't see team sports safely playing out unless we find a way to set up testing and tracing.
Testing and tracing would have to extend to the spectators as well if there are to be fans in the seats. I am in the "most vulnerable" population group, and I would be very careful about exposing myself to the disease. Once a vaccine, reliable prophylaxis method, or treatment has been developed, I will be more willing to get out. Some have predicted a vaccine being developed by September, but that seems very optimistic, and it will be a few months after that before mass administration could be in effect. Prophylaxis (hydroxychloroquine) is cheap, but long term use has some problems (I was on it for malaria prophylaxis, and it gave me a weeks-long case of diarrhea), and the drug is a necessary treatment for lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. General use could cause a shortage. Remdesevir shows promise as a treatment, but more research is needed. So far, it appears that it helps if applied early. Anyway, I won't be at TD Garden for a long time yet.
Watch Belarus sports while you can. Deciding not to follow any WHO guidelines regarding distancing and business shutdowns, Belarus allowed its football leagues to continue and now has one of the highest per capita COVID infection rates in Eastern Europe.
ESPN had marble racing and slippery stairs among some other things on last night. I could live with that for at least a little while.
I watched the 2019 world championship Cherry Pit Spiting on ESPN yesterday from Eau Claire Michigan. (yes Michigan) BTW the winning distance was 58' 7".
You'd think tennis might be an early returning sport also.
58 + feet is an incredible distance for a breath powered projectile. I relate it to the 50 foot target shooting I did as a kid. The idea that someone could spit a seed a full sheet of plywood farther than the range we used to fire at is unreal.
As much as I miss sports I'm hopeful that medical scientists are the ones making the ultimate decisions on when it is safe to resume events.
