May 01, 2020

When Will Sports Return? Not Anytime Soon: Seven weeks after the pandemic brought the sports world to a historic halt, the Washington Post has checked in with the major U.S. sports leagues and found none close to a return. Among other sports, three have spectator-free returns planned: UFC on May 9, NASCAR May 17 and PGA Tour in June. Epidemiologist Jeffrey Shaman offers this spoilsport take on fanless proposals: "The problem, of course, is let’s say a hotel worker has it and has no idea. Will that potentially get one of the players sick? And then he gives it to the rest of the team?"

posted by rcade to general at 08:30 PM - 8 comments