April 05, 2020

Record-Breaking NFL Kicker Tom Dempsey Dies: Tom Dempsey, who held the record for the NFL's longest field goal at 63 yards from 1970 to 2013, died Saturday at a retirement home in New Orleans from complications of coronavirus. He was 73. Dempsey was an unlikely record breaker, using an old-school, straight-ahead kicking style and missing the toes on his right foot. He set the record on the New Orleans Saints against the Detroit Lions in the final seconds of the game. It was 7 yards longer than the previous mark set by Bert Rechichar. It was broken by Matt Prater's 64-yarder in Denver.

posted by rcade to football at 01:09 PM - 4 comments