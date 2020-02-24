February 23, 2020

XFL Has First Kick Return TD Under New Rules: As part of efforts across football to make kickoffs less dangerous, the fledgling XFL football league has different kickoff rules than the NFL. Both teams line up five yards apart in the receiving half at the 30- and 35-yard-lines and keeping still until the returner touches the ball. The league's first kick return for a touchdown occurred Sunday when Joe Powell of the St. Louis Battlehawks ran 90 yards against the New York Guardians.

posted by rcade to football at 07:28 PM - 3 comments