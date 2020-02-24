February 23, 2020

XFL Has First Kick Return TD Under New Rules: As part of efforts across football to make kickoffs less dangerous, the fledgling XFL football league has different kickoff rules than the NFL. Both teams line up five yards apart in the receiving half at the 30- and 35-yard-lines and keeping still until the returner touches the ball. The league's first kick return for a touchdown occurred Sunday when Joe Powell of the St. Louis Battlehawks ran 90 yards against the New York Guardians.
I watched one game and have been interested in watching another, but I'm a cord cutter and I only get one station (Fox) over the air and things just haven't worked out to where I've been able to catch one. The quality of play in the game I saw was not awful.
posted by LionIndex at 08:42 PM on February 23
I've watched every week and like the new kickoff and really enjoyed the games. Hope it keeps going. The fans at the stadiums seems to be liking the games.
posted by ic23b at 12:47 AM on February 24
I've watched a few games and I'm liking the new kickoffs. The full kickoff rules are summarized on Wikipedia.
posted by rcade at 07:31 PM on February 23