February 11, 2020

NBA Pick 'Em Week 17: 12 Trade Edition: There are five national NBA games before All-Star Weekend. The Clippers and 76ers begin the festivities tonight on TNT. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia on TNT (Tuesday)
Boston at Houston on TNT (Tuesday)
Milwaukee at Indiana on ESPN (Wednesday)
L.A. Lakers at Denver on ESPN (Wednesday)
L.A. Clippers at Boston on TNT (Thursday)
Teams playing more than once: L.A. Clippers, Boston.
Last Week's Results
Player Scores
rcade's picks
New Orleans by 12, 0 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|Ufez Jones
|474
|0
|NoMich
|437
|0
|scooby10672
|422
|0
|Howard_T
|399
|0
|rcade
|364
|0
|Goyoucolts
|62
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
posted by rcade to basketball at 10:34 AM - 1 comment
You can see the week 15 results here. Ufez held on to first, NoMich narrowed the lead and Scooby won another week with 65.
I didn't really pick New Orleans. I needed at least one pick to make the page layout work, so I made a losing prediction.
posted by rcade at 10:37 AM on February 11