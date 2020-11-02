February 05, 2020

NBA Pick 'Em Week 16: Placeholder Edition: This is a placeholder. These are not the picks you're looking for.
This Week's Games
Milwaukee at New Orleans on TNT (Tuesday)
Portland at Denver on TNT (Tuesday)
Golden State at Brooklyn on ESPN (Wednesday)
Denver at Utah on ESPN (Wednesday)
Philadelphia at Milwaukee on TNT (Thursday)
Houston at L.A. Lakers on TNT (Thursday)
Toronto at Indiana on ESPN (Friday)
Portland at Utah on ESPN (Friday)
L.A. Lakers at Golden State on ABC (Saturday)
Teams playing more than once: Milwaukee, Denver, Portland, Golden State, Utah, L.A. Lakers.
Last Week's Results
Brooklyn 125, Detroit 115 (7 < 10 < 13)
Portland 125, Houston 112 (9 < 13 < 17)
Boston 119, Golden State 104 (10 < 15 < 20)
Denver 106, Utah 100 (4 < 6 < 8)
Houston 128, Dallas 121 (5 < 7 < 9)
Portland 127, L.A. Lakers 119 (6 < 8 < 10)
Boston 116, Philadelphia 95 (15 < 21 < 27)
Houston 117, New Orleans 109 (6 < 8 < 10)
Player Scores
Howard_T's picks
Brooklyn by 8, 8 points
Houston by 13, 0 points
Boston by 14 [lock], 16 points
Denver by 8, 8 points
Dallas by 6, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 15 [lock], -10 points
Boston by 7, 5 points
New Orleans by 5, 0 points
NoMich's picks
Brooklyn by 7, 8 points
Portland by 6, 5 points
Boston by 17 [lock], 16 points
Denver by 7, 8 points
Dallas by 8, 0 points
L.A. Lakers by 15 [lock], -10 points
Boston by 8, 5 points
Houston by 10, 8 points
rcade's picks
Brooklyn by 13 [lock], 16 points
Houston by 4, 0 points
Boston by 12 [lock], 16 points
Denver by 4, 8 points
Houston by 8 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Lakers by 6, 0 points
Philadelphia by 4, 0 points
Houston by 7, 8 points
scooby10672's picks
Brooklyn by 7 [lock], 16 points
Houston by 4, 0 points
Boston by 13 [lock], 16 points
Denver by 3, 5 points
Houston by 4 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Lakers by 7, 0 points
Boston by 3 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 6, 8 points
Ufez Jones's picks
Brooklyn by 5, 5 points
Houston by 8, 0 points
Boston by 14 [lock], 16 points
Denver by 7, 8 points
Houston by 10, 5 points
L.A. Lakers by 18 [lock], -10 points
Boston by 7, 5 points
New Orleans by 4, 0 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|Ufez Jones
|474
|29
|NoMich
|437
|40
|scooby10672
|422
|65
|Howard_T
|399
|27
|rcade
|364
|64
|Goyoucolts
|62
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's tipoff. So if you miss Tuesday games you can still choose the games for the rest of the week.
New Orleans by 12
posted by rcade at 10:31 AM on February 11