January 15, 2020

Luke Kuechly Retires from NFL at 28: Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly announced his retirement from the NFL Wednesday. Kuechly, defensive rookie of the year in 2012 and defensive player of the year in 2013, has the most tackles in the league since he entered it. He's suffered numerous concussions and leaves two more years of a $10 million salary on the table. "I still want to play, but I don't think it's the right decision," he said.
The one I remember seeing on TV was bad. He was way into Chrebet territory, maybe beyond it.
Besides more players retiring early, maybe some of the multi-sport athletes coming out of college might play pro football to the end of their rookie contract, assess their future market value in the league, then switch to hoops or baseball to extend their playing career with less devastation to life and limb.
posted by beaverboard at 01:29 PM on January 15
+100
posted by billsaysthis at 04:00 PM on January 15
I'm glad to see Panthers leadership treating his decision with respect, and I hope the fan base follows suit.
As with any fan base, you got your real assholes sounding off about how he needs to give the team just two more seasons and he's being selfish for not doing so or that this is all Cam's fault. But a clear majority of Panthers fans are sad but totally respect his decision to get out of the game before it kills him. Even the Hurricanes are saying their goodbye (picture is of him sounding the siren before a playoff game last year).
posted by NoMich at 05:25 PM on January 15
Loved watching him as he gave everything on every play. But also saw 2 games that he had to leave that didn't look good. I hope he got out early enough to enjoy a healthy life.
posted by cixelsyd at 11:10 PM on January 15
Smart choice. Concussions (at last 1) in three consecutive seasons must have been brutal on his cognitive function. I'm glad to see Panthers leadership treating his decision with respect, and I hope the fan base follows suit.
posted by tahoemoj at 12:13 PM on January 15