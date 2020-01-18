January 15, 2020

Luke Kuechly Retires from NFL at 28: Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly announced his retirement from the NFL Wednesday. Kuechly, defensive rookie of the year in 2012 and defensive player of the year in 2013, has the most tackles in the league since he entered it. He's suffered numerous concussions and leaves two more years of a $10 million salary on the table. "I still want to play, but I don't think it's the right decision," he said.

posted by rcade to football at 10:50 AM - 5 comments