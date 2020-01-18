January 14, 2020

Astros fire A.J. Hinch, Jeff Luhnow after MLB report into sign-stealing: Astros owner Jim Crane fired manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow on Monday shortly after Major League Baseball announced the pair would be suspended for a year as part of the penalties for the investigation into alleged electronic-sign stealing.

