January 02, 2020

NFL Pick 'Em Champion: Tron7: The champion of the SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em has been crowned. Congratulations to Tron7, who won by only four points over second-place finisher Jagsnumberone.

Last Week's Results

N.Y. Jets 13, Buffalo 6 (5 < 7 < 9)

Cincinnati 33, Cleveland 23 (7 < 10 < 13)

Green Bay 23, Detroit 20 (2 < 3 < 4)

Kansas City 31, L.A. Chargers 21 (7 < 10 < 13)

Chicago 21, Minnesota 19 (1 < 2 < 3)

Miami 27, New England 24 (2 < 3 < 4)

Atlanta 28, Tampa Bay 22 (4 < 6 < 8)

New Orleans 42, Carolina 10 (22 < 32 < 42)

Dallas 47, Washington 16 (22 < 31 < 40)

Denver 16, Oakland 15 (1 < 1 < 1)

L.A. Rams 31, Arizona 24 (5 < 7 < 9)

Philadelphia 34, N.Y. Giants 17 (12 < 17 < 22)

Jacksonville 38, Indianapolis 20 (13 < 18 < 23)

Baltimore 28, Pittsburgh 10 (13 < 18 < 23)

Tennessee 35, Houston 14 (15 < 21 < 27)

San Francisco 26, Seattle 21 (3 < 5 < 7)



Player Scores

bender's picks Buffalo by 8 [lock], -10 points

Cleveland by 3, 0 points

Green Bay by 9 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 12 [lock], 16 points

Minnesota by 13 [lock], -10 points

New England by 18 [lock], -10 points

Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points

New Orleans by 9 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 5 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 4, 5 points

L.A. Rams by 14 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 2, 0 points

Baltimore by 13 [lock], 16 points

Tennessee by 6 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 5, 0 points



cixelsyd's picks Buffalo by 10 [lock], -10 points

Cleveland by 3, 0 points

Green Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], 20 points

Minnesota by 10 [lock], -10 points

New England by 7, 0 points

Atlanta by 7, 8 points

New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 3, 5 points

Denver by 3, 5 points

Arizona by 7, 0 points

Philadelphia by 7, 5 points

Indianapolis by 10, 0 points

Baltimore by 7, 5 points

Tennessee by 3, 5 points

San Francisco by 3 [lock], 16 points



cl's picks Buffalo by 10 [lock], -10 points

Cleveland by 6 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 7 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 20 [lock], 10 points

Chicago by 7 [lock], 10 points

New England by 7 [lock], -10 points

Tampa Bay by 10 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 6 [lock], 10 points

Washington by 6 [lock], -10 points

Denver by 9 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], 20 points

N.Y. Giants by 10 [lock], -10 points

Indianapolis by 14 [lock], -10 points

Baltimore by 6 [lock], 10 points

Tennessee by 9 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 10 [lock], -10 points



grum@work's picks Cleveland by 13 [lock], -10 points

New England by 17 [lock], -10 points

Minnesota by 13 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], 20 points

Buffalo by 13 [lock], -10 points

Detroit by 3 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points

Tampa Bay by 9 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points

Tennessee by 3 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 10 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 13 [lock], 16 points

Jacksonville by 3 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 10 [lock], -10 points

Arizona by 10 [lock], -10 points

San Francisco by 13 [lock], 10 points



Howard_T's picks Minnesota by 16 [lock], -10 points

Cleveland by 12 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 17 [lock], 10 points

New England by 13 [lock], -10 points

Tampa Bay by 9, 0 points

Buffalo by 13, 0 points

Green Bay by 16 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 13 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 6, 5 points

Philadelphia by 9, 5 points

Baltimore by 18 [lock], 20 points

Tennessee by 3, 5 points

Seattle by 7, 0 points

Oakland by 6, 0 points

Dallas by 17 [lock], 10 points



ic23b's picks Buffalo by 13 [lock], -10 points

Cleveland by 10 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 23 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 17 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 6 [lock], -10 points

New England by 13 [lock], -10 points

Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 26 [lock], 16 points

Dallas by 23 [lock], 16 points

Denver by 6 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points

Philadelphia by 12 [lock], 16 points

Indianapolis by 3 [lock], -10 points

Baltimore by 13 [lock], 16 points

Houston by 10 [lock], -10 points

San Francisco by 13 [lock], 10 points



jagsnumberone's picks N.Y. Jets by 7, 10 points

Cincinnati by 3, 5 points

Green Bay by 17 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 20 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 10 [lock], -10 points

New England by 27 [lock], -10 points

Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points

New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 14 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 3, 0 points

Arizona by 7, 0 points

Philadelphia by 4 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 3, 5 points

Baltimore by 17 [lock], 16 points

Houston by 4, 0 points

Seattle by 7, 0 points



NoMich's picks Buffalo by 8 [lock], -10 points

Cincinnati by 6 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 9 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 8 [lock], 16 points

Minnesota by 6 [lock], -10 points

New England by 14 [lock], -10 points

Atlanta by 6 [lock], 20 points

New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 8 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 6 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Rams by 8 [lock], 16 points

Philadelphia by 14 [lock], 16 points

Jacksonville by 6 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 6 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 6 [lock], -10 points

Seattle by 6 [lock], -10 points



rcade's picks Buffalo by 8 [lock], -10 points

Cleveland by 4 [lock], -10 points

Green Bay by 12 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 13 [lock], 16 points

Minnesota by 2 [lock], -10 points

New England by 15 [lock], -10 points

Tampa Bay by 2 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 11 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 11 [lock], 10 points

Denver by 11 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Giants by 3 [lock], -10 points

Jacksonville by 3 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 7 [lock], 10 points

Tennessee by 3 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 2 [lock], 10 points



rumple's picks Buffalo by 10 [lock], -10 points

Cleveland by 14 [lock], -10 points

Detroit by 9 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 17 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 10 [lock], -10 points

New England by 21 [lock], -10 points

Tampa Bay by 7 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 13 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 17 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 7 [lock], -10 points

Arizona by 7 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 14 [lock], 16 points

Indianapolis by 12 [lock], -10 points

Baltimore by 20 [lock], 16 points

Houston by 13 [lock], -10 points

Seattle by 15 [lock], -10 points



tahoemoj's picks Buffalo by 18 [lock], -10 points

Cincinnati by 6 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 14 [lock], 10 points

Kansas City by 7 [lock], 16 points

Minnesota by 8 [lock], -10 points

New England by 13 [lock], -10 points

Tampa Bay by 3 [lock], -10 points

New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points

Dallas by 8 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 7 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], 20 points

Philadelphia by 6 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 4 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 7 [lock], 10 points

Houston by 10 [lock], -10 points

San Francisco by 6 [lock], 16 points



tommytrump's picks Buffalo by 16, 0 points

Cleveland by 7, 0 points

Green Bay by 7, 5 points

Kansas City by 2, 5 points

Minnesota by 11, 0 points

New England by 21, 0 points

Atlanta by 14, 5 points

New Orleans by 14, 5 points

Dallas by 11, 5 points

Denver by 4, 5 points

Arizona by 3, 0 points

Philadelphia by 21, 8 points

Indianapolis by 5, 0 points

Baltimore by 9, 5 points

Houston by 8, 0 points

Seattle by 1, 0 points

