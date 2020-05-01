January 02, 2020

NFL Pick 'Em Champion: Tron7: The champion of the SportsFilter NFL Pick 'Em has been crowned. Congratulations to Tron7, who won by only four points over second-place finisher Jagsnumberone.
N.Y. Jets 13, Buffalo 6 (5 < 7 < 9)
Cincinnati 33, Cleveland 23 (7 < 10 < 13)
Green Bay 23, Detroit 20 (2 < 3 < 4)
Kansas City 31, L.A. Chargers 21 (7 < 10 < 13)
Chicago 21, Minnesota 19 (1 < 2 < 3)
Miami 27, New England 24 (2 < 3 < 4)
Atlanta 28, Tampa Bay 22 (4 < 6 < 8)
New Orleans 42, Carolina 10 (22 < 32 < 42)
Dallas 47, Washington 16 (22 < 31 < 40)
Denver 16, Oakland 15 (1 < 1 < 1)
L.A. Rams 31, Arizona 24 (5 < 7 < 9)
Philadelphia 34, N.Y. Giants 17 (12 < 17 < 22)
Jacksonville 38, Indianapolis 20 (13 < 18 < 23)
Baltimore 28, Pittsburgh 10 (13 < 18 < 23)
Tennessee 35, Houston 14 (15 < 21 < 27)
San Francisco 26, Seattle 21 (3 < 5 < 7)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Buffalo by 8 [lock], -10 points
Cleveland by 3, 0 points
Green Bay by 9 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 12 [lock], 16 points
Minnesota by 13 [lock], -10 points
New England by 18 [lock], -10 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 0 points
New Orleans by 9 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 5 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 4, 5 points
L.A. Rams by 14 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 2, 0 points
Baltimore by 13 [lock], 16 points
Tennessee by 6 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 5, 0 points
cixelsyd's picks
Buffalo by 10 [lock], -10 points
Cleveland by 3, 0 points
Green Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 20 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], -10 points
New England by 7, 0 points
Atlanta by 7, 8 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 3, 5 points
Denver by 3, 5 points
Arizona by 7, 0 points
Philadelphia by 7, 5 points
Indianapolis by 10, 0 points
Baltimore by 7, 5 points
Tennessee by 3, 5 points
San Francisco by 3 [lock], 16 points
cl's picks
Buffalo by 10 [lock], -10 points
Cleveland by 6 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 7 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 20 [lock], 10 points
Chicago by 7 [lock], 10 points
New England by 7 [lock], -10 points
Tampa Bay by 10 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 6 [lock], 10 points
Washington by 6 [lock], -10 points
Denver by 9 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], 20 points
N.Y. Giants by 10 [lock], -10 points
Indianapolis by 14 [lock], -10 points
Baltimore by 6 [lock], 10 points
Tennessee by 9 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 10 [lock], -10 points
grum@work's picks
Cleveland by 13 [lock], -10 points
New England by 17 [lock], -10 points
Minnesota by 13 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 20 points
Buffalo by 13 [lock], -10 points
Detroit by 3 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points
Tampa Bay by 9 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points
Tennessee by 3 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 10 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 13 [lock], 16 points
Jacksonville by 3 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 10 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 10 [lock], -10 points
San Francisco by 13 [lock], 10 points
Howard_T's picks
Minnesota by 16 [lock], -10 points
Cleveland by 12 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 17 [lock], 10 points
New England by 13 [lock], -10 points
Tampa Bay by 9, 0 points
Buffalo by 13, 0 points
Green Bay by 16 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 13 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 6, 5 points
Philadelphia by 9, 5 points
Baltimore by 18 [lock], 20 points
Tennessee by 3, 5 points
Seattle by 7, 0 points
Oakland by 6, 0 points
Dallas by 17 [lock], 10 points
ic23b's picks
Buffalo by 13 [lock], -10 points
Cleveland by 10 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 23 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 17 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 6 [lock], -10 points
New England by 13 [lock], -10 points
Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 26 [lock], 16 points
Dallas by 23 [lock], 16 points
Denver by 6 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points
Philadelphia by 12 [lock], 16 points
Indianapolis by 3 [lock], -10 points
Baltimore by 13 [lock], 16 points
Houston by 10 [lock], -10 points
San Francisco by 13 [lock], 10 points
jagsnumberone's picks
N.Y. Jets by 7, 10 points
Cincinnati by 3, 5 points
Green Bay by 17 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 20 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], -10 points
New England by 27 [lock], -10 points
Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points
New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 14 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 3, 0 points
Arizona by 7, 0 points
Philadelphia by 4 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 3, 5 points
Baltimore by 17 [lock], 16 points
Houston by 4, 0 points
Seattle by 7, 0 points
NoMich's picks
Buffalo by 8 [lock], -10 points
Cincinnati by 6 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 9 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 8 [lock], 16 points
Minnesota by 6 [lock], -10 points
New England by 14 [lock], -10 points
Atlanta by 6 [lock], 20 points
New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 8 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 6 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 8 [lock], 16 points
Philadelphia by 14 [lock], 16 points
Jacksonville by 6 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 6 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 6 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 6 [lock], -10 points
rcade's picks
Buffalo by 8 [lock], -10 points
Cleveland by 4 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 12 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 13 [lock], 16 points
Minnesota by 2 [lock], -10 points
New England by 15 [lock], -10 points
Tampa Bay by 2 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 11 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 11 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 11 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 10 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Giants by 3 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 3 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 7 [lock], 10 points
Tennessee by 3 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 2 [lock], 10 points
rumple's picks
Buffalo by 10 [lock], -10 points
Cleveland by 14 [lock], -10 points
Detroit by 9 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 17 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], -10 points
New England by 21 [lock], -10 points
Tampa Bay by 7 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 13 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 17 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 7 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 7 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 14 [lock], 16 points
Indianapolis by 12 [lock], -10 points
Baltimore by 20 [lock], 16 points
Houston by 13 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 15 [lock], -10 points
tahoemoj's picks
Buffalo by 18 [lock], -10 points
Cincinnati by 6 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 14 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 7 [lock], 16 points
Minnesota by 8 [lock], -10 points
New England by 13 [lock], -10 points
Tampa Bay by 3 [lock], -10 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 8 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 7 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Rams by 7 [lock], 20 points
Philadelphia by 6 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 4 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 7 [lock], 10 points
Houston by 10 [lock], -10 points
San Francisco by 6 [lock], 16 points
tommytrump's picks
Buffalo by 16, 0 points
Cleveland by 7, 0 points
Green Bay by 7, 5 points
Kansas City by 2, 5 points
Minnesota by 11, 0 points
New England by 21, 0 points
Atlanta by 14, 5 points
New Orleans by 14, 5 points
Dallas by 11, 5 points
Denver by 4, 5 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
Philadelphia by 21, 8 points
Indianapolis by 5, 0 points
Baltimore by 9, 5 points
Houston by 8, 0 points
Seattle by 1, 0 points
tron7's picks
Buffalo by 3, 0 points
Cleveland by 13 [lock], -10 points
Green Bay by 17 [lock], 10 points
Kansas City by 7, 8 points
Minnesota by 3, 0 points
New England by 13 [lock], -10 points
Tampa Bay by 6, 0 points
New Orleans by 14 [lock], 10 points
Dallas by 17 [lock], 10 points
Denver by 3, 5 points
Arizona by 6, 0 points
Philadelphia by 3, 5 points
Indianapolis by 7, 0 points
Baltimore by 4, 5 points
Tennessee by 7, 5 points
San Francisco by 6, 8 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|tron7
|1182
|46
|jagsnumberone
|1178
|66
|cixelsyd
|1117
|69
|Howard_T
|1082
|55
|ic23b
|1072
|64
|NoMich
|1057
|68
|rcade
|1039
|46
|bender
|1037
|67
|tahoemoj
|993
|62
|grum@work
|992
|16
|rumple
|986
|-48
|tommytrump
|894
|43
|cl
|838
|10
|Boaz
|542
|0
|Ufez Jones
|520
|0
|jjzucal
|421
|0
|wfrazerjr
|388
|0
|truthhurts
|148
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
Good job, tron! You too, jags; almost there.
As always, thanks for running this contest, rcade. No matter how much I suck at this, it's still fun.
posted by NoMich at 06:34 PM on January 02
Well done, tron7, and jags1 !
posted by tommytrump at 06:54 PM on January 02
Congratulations tron7 and thanks rcade for running things.
posted by ic23b at 07:09 PM on January 02
-48 takes special talent :)
Thanks rcade and congrats to tron7
posted by rumple at 07:56 PM on January 02
Congrats to tron7 and thanks rcade for running this. I thought at the end of Niner/Seahawk game that I had won by 1, but I had a math error when adding up the totals (hard to believe my degree is in math/lol). To think if Seattle scores there I would have won, so close (yet, so far/lol.). It was fun anyway, look forward to future contests.
posted by jagsnumberone at 10:56 PM on January 02
Felt like I was fighting both jagsnumberone and the actual Jaguars down the stretch. It would have been poetic to lose my lead because I had picked yet another Jags game wrong.
posted by tron7 at 11:20 AM on January 03
Thanks everyone.
Congrats, Tron7 and Jagsnumberone on the near miss!
One of these days I'm going to add a report on which teams we pick worst. The Jaguars gotta be one of my problem teams.
posted by rcade at 01:56 PM on January 04
Great battle between tron7 and jagsnumberone for the regular season title. My one really great week got me to 4th, so I consider that a moral victory. Thanks to rcade for running this once again. I hope all have a happy New Year and do well in the playoff pick 'em.
posted by Howard_T at 04:31 PM on January 02