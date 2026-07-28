July 27, 2026

UNC football GM Michael Lombardi placed on paid administrative leave: The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has placed Michael Lombardi, general manager for the UNC football program, on paid administrative leave "effective immediately."

"As is standard procedure with personnel matters, leadership, staff, and student-athletes are prohibited from addressing this topic further, and has no reflection on the merits."

posted by NoMich to football at 10:19 AM - 2 comments