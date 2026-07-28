UNC football GM Michael Lombardi placed on paid administrative leave: The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has placed Michael Lombardi, general manager for the UNC football program, on paid administrative leave "effective immediately."
"As is standard procedure with personnel matters, leadership, staff, and student-athletes are prohibited from addressing this topic further, and has no reflection on the merits."
Especially at a public university, which isn't going to be able to keep things under wraps indefinitely.
I'm counting on NoMich to be our eyes and ears on the scene as things develop.
After a few rounds of biscuit combos begin appearing on the desks of athletic department administrative staffers, we'll get to the bottom of this.
"Sir, he sat on Wanda's lap without permission and wouldn't get off. Miss Hudson finally showed up and escorted him from the premises. In this heat, I can understand why she wasn't wearing any underwear, but she must have been sweatin' a pail in those knee high boots".
posted by beaverboard at 12:14 PM on July 27, 2026
This is going to get interesting. It isn't standard procedure to prohibit students from talking about a school leadership change.
posted by rcade at 11:29 AM on July 27, 2026