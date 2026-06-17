June 13, 2026

New York Knicks Are NBA Champions: For the first time since 1973, the New York Knicks are the champions of the National Basketball Association. Jalen Brunson scored 45 points as New York erased a 31-15 deficit against the San Antonio Spurs. No lead was safe for the Spurs in these Finals.
posted by rcade to basketball at 11:37 PM - 4 comments
I only saw one quick video, a bus was having its hood peeled off.
Idiots, idiots everywhere.
posted by tommybiden at 01:59 PM on June 14, 2026
And.........lots of fires, destroyed vehicles, upon checking the interwebs.
posted by tommybiden at 02:19 PM on June 14, 2026
I understand how you feel, Howard, but take heart.
NoMich and I are on the undercard at today's White House UFC event.
They're making the jello now.
posted by beaverboard at 05:30 PM on June 14, 2026
Had dinner with a fellow season ticket member last night, and we agreed on some things. First, that if New York won, we both would be very ill. Second, the resale price of our tickets for Knicks games will go through the roof. Neither of us wants to see them anytime soon. I haven't turned on the TV yet today, on vacation up in New Hampshire's White Mountains, so I'm not really interested in the news. My question is, "How much of NYC is still standing?"
posted by Howard_T at 10:11 AM on June 14, 2026