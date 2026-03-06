NBA Playoff Pickem: NBA Finals: The New York Knicks play the San Antonio Spurs in game 1 of the NBA Finals tonight at Frost Bank Center. Pick the series winner, number of games and a bunch of props. BornIcon is leading the pickem standings with one round to go.
posted by rcade to basketball at 03:13 PM - 3 comments
My picks:
Knicks in 6
Top point scorer: Jalen Brunson
Top rebounder: OG Anunoby
Game 1 winner: Spurs
Team scoring most points in game: Spurs
Series MVP: Jalen Brunson
Top fouler: Karl-Anthony Towns
Top three-point shooter: Julian Champagnie
This should be a pretty fun series!
posted by Ufez Jones at 03:57 PM on June 03, 2026
My picks:
Knicks in 6
Top point scorer: J. Brunson (NYK)
Top rebounder: Wemby (SAS)
Game 1 winner: Knicks
Team scoring most points in game: Knicks
Series MVP: J. Brunson (NYK)
Top fouler: KAT (NYK)
Top three-point shooter: J. Champagnie (SAS)
posted by NoMich at 04:05 PM on June 03, 2026
All picks for the Spurs/Thunder series have been added. This only helped one of us.
The form is open until midnight tonight. Just submit your picks before you start watching or hear the score.
My picks:
Spurs in 6
Top point scorer: Jalen Brunson
Top rebounder: Victor Wembanyama
Game 1 winner: Knicks
Team scoring most points in game: Spurs
Series MVP: Victor Wembanyama
Top fouler: Stephon Castle
Top three-point shooter: Devin Vassell
Is it wrong to kind of want the Knicks to sweep?
posted by rcade at 03:12 PM on June 03, 2026