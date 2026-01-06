Enter the SportsFilter CFL Pickem: The Canadian Football League kicks off Thursday night when the Montreal Alouettes visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. SportsFilter is running a CFL Pickem contest that covers the 21 weeks of the regular season and the playoffs. Make your picks.
You know, rcade, since this is the CFL Pickem, that should be 'honour' and 'favourites' ;-)
That said, here are my picks
Hamilton by 4
Winnipeg by 6
Edmonton by 5
posted by tommybiden at 02:21 PM on May 31, 2026
My picks:
Alouettes by 5
Blue Bombers by 6
Redblacks by 7
My first year doing this.
posted by NoMich at 08:06 AM on June 01, 2026
Watching the CFL makes the NFL season arrive sooner.
posted by rcade at 03:03 PM on June 01, 2026
There are two improvements in the contest this season. Soon you'll be able to pick weeks in advance because the whole season is already in the database. Also, there will be an honor system feature that removes the time deadlines when you want to pick before you know anything about the game in progress.
These will be in the NFL Pickem as well.
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 3
Stampeders by 9
Redblacks by 13 (lock)
Taking all three favorites because I haven't read up on the new season yet.
posted by rcade at 09:45 AM on May 31, 2026