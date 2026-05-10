May 07, 2026

Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini Does Not Matter: If an NFL coach had an extramarital relationship with a national NFL reporter, do we have to care? No, argues Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal. "If it was my job to cover extramarital affairs about owners, executives, players, coaches, I’d never cover the games," he said. The argument that it matters because people care about it is circular. The public is titillated by all kinds of things that don't matter.

posted by rcade to football at 10:53 AM - 2 comments

They had to use the word "inflating" in the headline...

posted by beaverboard at 11:23 AM on May 08, 2026

It is the Patriot Way.

posted by tommybiden at 11:25 AM on May 10, 2026

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