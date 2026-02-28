February 25, 2026

NBA Pickem Week 18: Magic Time: Another packed week of NBA on the tube. Games to pick begin Thursday night with a doubleheader on Prime, starting with the Houston Rockets at the resurgent Orlando Magic. Desmond Bane is playing like a league MVP lately. We all had pretty good weeks, though a blown lock on Nuggets over Warriors prevented Ufez from winning the week. Make your picks.
posted by rcade to basketball at 12:54 PM - 5 comments
My picks:
Magic by 6
Timberwolves by 9
Pistons by 11 (slam dunk)
Thunder by 10
Rockets by 8
Warriors by 5
Spurs by 13 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 9
Celtics by 10 (slam dunk)
posted by Howard_T at 02:04 PM on February 26, 2026
My picks:
Magic by 5
Timberwolves by 9
Pistons by 8 (slam dunk)
Thunder by 7
I still don't get how the mostly healthy Nuggets lost to Golden State's C-Team, but so it goes.
posted by Ufez Jones at 07:07 PM on February 26, 2026
Revised picks:
Pistons by 6
Nuggets by 3
posted by rcade at 06:20 PM on February 27, 2026
My picks:
Rockets by 7
Timberwolves by 13 (slam dunk)
posted by rcade at 07:20 AM on February 26, 2026