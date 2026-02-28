February 25, 2026

NBA Pickem Week 18: Magic Time: Another packed week of NBA on the tube. Games to pick begin Thursday night with a doubleheader on Prime, starting with the Houston Rockets at the resurgent Orlando Magic. Desmond Bane is playing like a league MVP lately. We all had pretty good weeks, though a blown lock on Nuggets over Warriors prevented Ufez from winning the week. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to basketball at 12:54 PM - 5 comments