NBA Pickem Week 17: Two Months to the Playoffs: The NBA returns tomorrow with Pistons/Knicks and Celtics/Warriors on Prime and eight national games in total. In the pickem standings I'm leading and hit a perfect dunk on the Spurs over the Warriors by 13. Call me Mac McClung.
posted by rcade to basketball at 12:16 PM - 2 comments
My picks:
Knicks by 6
Celtics by 8
Timberwolves by 8
Lakers by 12 (slam dunk)
Knicks by 11
Thunder by 12
Nuggets by 13
Celtics by 7
Reunion night at San Francisco tonight. Porzingis and Horford get to say hello to their former teammates. Then on Sunday comes one more chapter in what might be the greatest rivalry in basketball. Celtics vs Lakers? It's always a war.
posted by Howard_T at 01:05 PM on February 19, 2026
My picks:
Pistons by 5
Celtics by 10 (slam dunk)
Timberwolves by 8 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 6
Rockets by 9
Thunder by 17 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 6
Lakers by 3
It has been harder to stay interested in the Mavs now that I've reached the acceptance stage. I am watching a lot of Orlando Magic basketball and planning to attend a game.
posted by rcade at 02:21 PM on February 18, 2026