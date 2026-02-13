NBA Pickem Week 16: All Star Edition: There are four NBA games airing nationally before the All-Star Break, starting with an ESPN doubleheader Wednesday night of Knicks/Sixers and Spurs/Warriors. On Thursday night Prime has Bucks/Thunder and Mavs/Lakers. Ufez and Howard won the week with 39 (standings). Make your picks.
posted by rcade to basketball at 04:35 PM - 4 comments
My picks:
76ers by 6
Spurs by 11 (slam dunk)
Thunder by 6
Lakers by 10
posted by Ufez Jones at 10:36 AM on February 11, 2026
My picks:
76ers by 6
Spurs by 8 (slam dunk)
Thunder by 10 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 6
posted by NoMich at 10:57 AM on February 11, 2026
My picks:
Knicks by 6
Spurs by 9
Thunder by 14 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 11
posted by Howard_T at 02:38 PM on February 11, 2026
My picks:
Knicks by 8
Spurs by 13 (slam dunk)
Thunder by 8 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 3
The Bucks looked pretty scrappy against Orlando last night but it won't be enough to beat the Thunder.
posted by rcade at 04:40 PM on February 10, 2026