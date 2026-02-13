February 10, 2026

NBA Pickem Week 16: All Star Edition: There are four NBA games airing nationally before the All-Star Break, starting with an ESPN doubleheader Wednesday night of Knicks/Sixers and Spurs/Warriors. On Thursday night Prime has Bucks/Thunder and Mavs/Lakers. Ufez and Howard won the week with 39 (standings). Make your picks.

posted by rcade to basketball at 04:35 PM - 4 comments