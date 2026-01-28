Bill Belichick Denied NFL Hall of Fame First Ballot: Luminaries across the NFL world couldn't believe that Hall of Fame voters have denied Bill Belichick induction on the first ballot of his eligibility. "I can't be reading this right," J. J. Watt said.
If it's about DeflateGate and SpyGate those controversies shouldn't have kept him off the first ballot. This is a huge embarrassment for the Hall of Fame.
posted by rcade at 11:03 AM on January 28, 2026
I think it's a matter of too many voters aren't convinced that he's done with the NFL.
posted by NoMich at 10:45 AM on January 28, 2026