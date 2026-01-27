NBA Pickem Week 14: NBA Every Day: The NBA is all over the television and the bookstore this week, starting tonight with an NBC doubleheader of Bucks/Sixers and Clippers/Jazz. The peloton is catching me in the pickem standings after I forgot to submit picks after games 1 and 2. Ufez wins the week with 46. Make your picks.
posted by rcade to basketball at 10:46 AM - 2 comments
This is a lot of basketball. What do y'all think about a maximum of 8 games a week, giving preference to games in this order -- ABC and NBC first, ESPN second, Prime third?
posted by rcade at 11:04 AM on January 27, 2026
My picks:
76ers by 10 (slam dunk)
Clippers by 13 (slam dunk)
Cavaliers by 7 (slam dunk)
Spurs by 3
Wizards by 7
Thunder by 15 (slam dunk)
Raptors by 8
Pistons by 5
Spurs by 20 (slam dunk)
Rockets by 7 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 7 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 3
Thunder by 7
posted by rcade at 11:02 AM on January 27, 2026