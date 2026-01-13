NBA Pickem Week 13: MLK Day Edition: There are a lot of NBA games on TV this week, capped off by an MLK Day tripleheader on NBC. The action begins tonight with Spurs/Thunder and Blazers/Warriors on NBC. The latter starts at 11 p.m. Eastern, which is way past my bedtime. I won the week in the pickem standings and am in first. Enjoy the holiday!
posted by rcade to basketball at 11:56 AM - 4 comments
My picks:
Thunder by 8
Warriors by 10 (slam dunk)
posted by NoMich at 12:46 PM on January 13, 2026
My picks:
Spurs by 8
Warriors by 11 (slam dunk)
76ers by 9
Mavericks by 6
Magic by 13
Thunder by 11
Warriors by 4
76ers by 9 (slam dunk)
Rockets by 6
Thunder by 15 (slam dunk)
Knicks by 7
Pistons by 4 (slam dunk)
Celtics threw a watch party for the Pacers game Monday night. It's one of the perks for season ticket members. Food, drinks, goodies, good company, and a pretty good game. The mascot, Lucky, was there along with a couple of the dancers for photo ops. Good times.
posted by Howard_T at 01:49 PM on January 13, 2026
My picks:
Spurs by 9
Warriors by 17 (slam dunk)
76ers by 6
Mavericks by 8
Magic by 7
Thunder by 10
Knicks by 8
Cavaliers by 7
Timberwolves by 7
posted by Ufez Jones at 03:02 PM on January 13, 2026
My picks:
Thunder by 8
Warriors by 15 (slam dunk)
Thinking good thoughts for the Pacers made a difference. They've won 3 in a row but are still 9-31. Getting their own 2026 first round pick back last year is looking like a pretty good trade.
posted by rcade at 12:05 PM on January 13, 2026