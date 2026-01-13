January 13, 2026

NBA Pickem Week 13: MLK Day Edition: There are a lot of NBA games on TV this week, capped off by an MLK Day tripleheader on NBC. The action begins tonight with Spurs/Thunder and Blazers/Warriors on NBC. The latter starts at 11 p.m. Eastern, which is way past my bedtime. I won the week in the pickem standings and am in first. Enjoy the holiday!

posted by rcade to basketball at 11:56 AM - 4 comments