NBA Pickem Week 13: Hard Times in Indiana: There are NBA doubleheaders tonight and Wednesday night. Heat/Magic and Mavs/Kings tonight on NBC with Nugs/Celtics and Lakers/Spurs tomorrow on ESPN. On Saturday afternoon its Wolves/Cavs on Prime. Far from national television the Pacers have lost 12 in a row! Ufez and I won the week with 25 (pickem standings). Make your picks.
posted by rcade to basketball at 02:34 PM - 5 comments
My picks:
Timberwolves by 8
Mavericks by 13 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 3
Spurs by 13 (slam dunk)
Cavaliers by 9
posted by rcade at 03:30 PM on January 06, 2026
My picks:
Timberwolves by 6
Mavericks by 12 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 15 (slam dunk)
Spurs by 9
Cavaliers by 5
We're less than a month away from the trade deadline (Feb 5th) and there hasn't been a single move made. My guess is it's going to be a crazy couple of weeks ahead.
posted by Ufez Jones at 04:06 PM on January 06, 2026
My picks:
Timberwolves by 6 (slam dunk)
Mavericks by 6 (slam dunk)
posted by NoMich at 04:09 PM on January 06, 2026
Revised picks:
Celtics by 8 (slam dunk)
Spurs by 6
Cavaliers by 6
posted by NoMich at 06:57 AM on January 07, 2026
My picks:
Timberwolves by 11 (slam dunk)
Mavericks by 6
Celtics by 7
Spurs by 8 (slam dunk)
Timberwolves by 15 (slam dunk)
posted by Howard_T at 03:13 PM on January 06, 2026