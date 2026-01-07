January 06, 2026

NBA Pickem Week 13: Hard Times in Indiana: There are NBA doubleheaders tonight and Wednesday night. Heat/Magic and Mavs/Kings tonight on NBC with Nugs/Celtics and Lakers/Spurs tomorrow on ESPN. On Saturday afternoon its Wolves/Cavs on Prime. Far from national television the Pacers have lost 12 in a row! Ufez and I won the week with 25 (pickem standings). Make your picks.

posted by rcade to basketball at 02:34 PM - 5 comments