December 30, 2025

NBA Pickem Week 11: Nicola's MRI Edition: There are four NBA games on the national airwaves this week: an NBC doubleheader tonight of Sixers/Grizzlies and Pistons/Lakers and a Prime doubleheader Friday of Nuggets/Cavs and Thunder/Warriors. I'm leading the pickem standings. Make your picks and send good thoughts to Nikola Jokic's knee.

posted by rcade to basketball at 10:42 AM - 4 comments

My picks:

76ers by 7
Pistons by 10
Cavaliers by 3
Thunder by 13 (slam dunk)

I am counting on the game time decision gods favoring Joel Embiid tonight in Memphis. Detroit is going to roll into L.A. tonight and spark more soul-searching by the purple and gold. Happy New Year!

posted by rcade at 10:50 AM on December 30, 2025

My picks:

Grizzlies by 8
Pistons by 8
Cavaliers by 8
Thunder by 8

posted by NoMich at 01:43 PM on December 30, 2025

My picks:

Grizzlies by 14 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 9
Cavaliers by 4
Warriors by 5

posted by Howard_T at 03:05 PM on December 30, 2025

My picks:

76ers by 6
Pistons by 7
Cavaliers by 9
Thunder by 12 (slam dunk)

posted by Ufez Jones at 03:22 PM on December 30, 2025

