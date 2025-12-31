NBA Pickem Week 11: Nicola's MRI Edition: There are four NBA games on the national airwaves this week: an NBC doubleheader tonight of Sixers/Grizzlies and Pistons/Lakers and a Prime doubleheader Friday of Nuggets/Cavs and Thunder/Warriors. I'm leading the pickem standings. Make your picks and send good thoughts to Nikola Jokic's knee.
posted by rcade to basketball at 10:42 AM - 4 comments
My picks:
Grizzlies by 8
Pistons by 8
Cavaliers by 8
Thunder by 8
posted by NoMich at 01:43 PM on December 30, 2025
My picks:
Grizzlies by 14 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 9
Cavaliers by 4
Warriors by 5
posted by Howard_T at 03:05 PM on December 30, 2025
My picks:
76ers by 6
Pistons by 7
Cavaliers by 9
Thunder by 12 (slam dunk)
posted by Ufez Jones at 03:22 PM on December 30, 2025
My picks:
76ers by 7
Pistons by 10
Cavaliers by 3
Thunder by 13 (slam dunk)
I am counting on the game time decision gods favoring Joel Embiid tonight in Memphis. Detroit is going to roll into L.A. tonight and spark more soul-searching by the purple and gold. Happy New Year!
posted by rcade at 10:50 AM on December 30, 2025