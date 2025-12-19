NBA Pickem Week 9: NBA Cup Final: The San Antonio Spurs face the New York Knicks tonight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the third NBA Cup -- the first time the teams have played in a trophy-lifting game since the 1999 NBA Finals. The winning players go home with an extra $318,560 in their pockets. "People like money," said Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox. The Cup final is one of three national games in our pickem. I'm leading the pickem standings. Make your picks.
posted by rcade to basketball at 11:41 AM - 4 comments
My picks:
Spurs by 8
Knicks by 13
Thunder by 12
I'm very tempted to slam all 3 of these, but nationally broadcast games tend to have some strange endings. Thus I will take a conservative approach that will probably get me nowhere.
posted by Howard_T at 02:16 PM on December 16, 2025
My picks:
Knicks by 6 (slam dunk)
Knicks by 8 (slam dunk)
Thunder by 6
posted by NoMich at 02:58 PM on December 16, 2025
My picks:
Spurs by 11
Knicks by 10
Thunder by 19 (slam dunk)
posted by Ufez Jones at 06:31 PM on December 16, 2025
My picks:
Spurs by 7 (slam dunk)
Knicks by 13 (slam dunk)
Thunder by 10 (slam dunk)
Gonna lock the Cup Final just because. Go team I picked!
posted by rcade at 11:43 AM on December 16, 2025