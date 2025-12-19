December 16, 2025

NBA Pickem Week 9: NBA Cup Final: The San Antonio Spurs face the New York Knicks tonight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the third NBA Cup -- the first time the teams have played in a trophy-lifting game since the 1999 NBA Finals. The winning players go home with an extra $318,560 in their pockets. "People like money," said Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox. The Cup final is one of three national games in our pickem. I'm leading the pickem standings. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to basketball at 11:41 AM - 4 comments