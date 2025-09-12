NBA Pickem Week 8: NBA Cup Runneth Over: There are six national NBA games this week but we only know the first four. Tonight the first NBA Cup quarterfinals on Amazon Prime pit the Heat against the Magic at 6 p.m. Eastern followed by the Knicks at Raptors at 8:30 p.m. Tomorrow the quarterfinals continue with the Suns at Thunder on Prime at 7:30 p.m. Eastern and Spurs at Lakers at 10 p.m. The winners will play in the Cup semifinals on Saturday. I'm leading the pickem standings with week-winner Howard_T in second. Make your picks.
posted by rcade to basketball at 11:24 AM - 3 comments
My picks:
Magic by 7
Knicks by 6
Thunder by 15 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 6 (slam dunk)
posted by NoMich at 11:28 AM on December 09, 2025
My picks:
Magic by 7
Raptors by 9
Thunder by 8 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 7
Pretty good matchups. I don't have enough confidence to lock any game but Thunder/Suns. Go Raptors!
posted by rcade at 11:48 AM on December 09, 2025
Games 5 and 6 this week will be added to the pickem when their teams are decided.
posted by rcade at 11:24 AM on December 09, 2025