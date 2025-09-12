December 09, 2025

NBA Pickem Week 8: NBA Cup Runneth Over: There are six national NBA games this week but we only know the first four. Tonight the first NBA Cup quarterfinals on Amazon Prime pit the Heat against the Magic at 6 p.m. Eastern followed by the Knicks at Raptors at 8:30 p.m. Tomorrow the quarterfinals continue with the Suns at Thunder on Prime at 7:30 p.m. Eastern and Spurs at Lakers at 10 p.m. The winners will play in the Cup semifinals on Saturday. I'm leading the pickem standings with week-winner Howard_T in second. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to basketball at 11:24 AM - 3 comments