December 02, 2025

NBA Pickem Week 7: NBA on NBC: Tonight's doubleheader on NBC is the only national games for the week. The New York Knicks visit the Boston Celtics at 8 p.m. Eastern and the Oklahoma City Thunder go to the Golden State Warriors three hours later. I am now leading the pickem standings thanks to a near dunk on those Luka-stealing Lakers. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to basketball at 11:24 AM - 4 comments