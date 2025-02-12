NBA Pickem Week 7: NBA on NBC: Tonight's doubleheader on NBC is the only national games for the week. The New York Knicks visit the Boston Celtics at 8 p.m. Eastern and the Oklahoma City Thunder go to the Golden State Warriors three hours later. I am now leading the pickem standings thanks to a near dunk on those Luka-stealing Lakers. Make your picks.
posted by rcade to basketball at 11:24 AM - 4 comments
My picks:
Knicks by 5
Thunder by 10 (slam dunk)
posted by NoMich at 01:14 PM on December 02, 2025
My picks:
Knicks by 4
Thunder by 17 (slam dunk)
posted by Ufez Jones at 03:29 PM on December 02, 2025
My picks:
Celtics by 7
Thunder by 12 (slam dunk)
Warriors without Curry are seriously weakened. (Thank you, Captain Obvious.) Meanwhile, Celtics are reporting as all available, less Tatum, and the Knicks are missing Anunoby and Shamet. Should be a good one at TD Garden, but there will be about 6 or 8 inches of snow on the ground by the time we're on our way home, so the tickets are up for sale.
posted by Howard_T at 03:33 PM on December 02, 2025
My picks:
Celtics by 3
Thunder by 10 (slam dunk)
posted by rcade at 11:24 AM on December 02, 2025