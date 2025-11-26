November 24, 2025

NBA Pickem Week 6: Turkey Eve Tripleheader: There are five national NBA games this week -- a doubleheader of Magic/Sixers and Clippers/Lakers on NBC Tuesday and a tripleheader on ESPN Wednesday of Pistons/Celtics, Wolves/Thunder and Rockets/Warriors. Scooby now leads the pickem standings by 4 after winning the week with 26 points. Make your picks and pass the rolls.

posted by rcade to basketball at 08:10 PM - 4 comments