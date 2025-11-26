NBA Pickem Week 6: Turkey Eve Tripleheader: There are five national NBA games this week -- a doubleheader of Magic/Sixers and Clippers/Lakers on NBC Tuesday and a tripleheader on ESPN Wednesday of Pistons/Celtics, Wolves/Thunder and Rockets/Warriors. Scooby now leads the pickem standings by 4 after winning the week with 26 points. Make your picks and pass the rolls.
posted by rcade to basketball at 08:10 PM - 4 comments
My picks:
Magic by 8
Lakers by 11
Pistons by 9
Thunder by 14
Rockets by 10
Can't go with my Celtics against Pistons. With Queeta out for injury (ankle) C's bigs are now Luka Garza, Xavier Tillman, and Chris Boucher. This is not a trio which strikes fear into the opposition. I won't be at the game. Going to family in CT for Thanksgiving, so we go on Wednesday to try to avoid the traffic. I put the Celtics tickets up for auction at a fundraiser for my church, and they brought in about $300.
posted by Howard_T at 01:29 AM on November 25, 2025
My picks:
Magic by 5
Lakers by 7
Pistons by 7
Thunder by 8
Warriors by 6
posted by NoMich at 08:34 AM on November 25, 2025
My picks:
Magic by 4
Lakers by 8
Pistons by 11 (slam dunk)
Thunder by 19 (slam dunk)
Rockets by 12 (slam dunk)
posted by Ufez Jones at 10:54 AM on November 25, 2025
My picks:
Magic by 6
Lakers by 12 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 6
Thunder by 18 (slam dunk)
Rockets by 3
posted by rcade at 08:14 PM on November 24, 2025