NBA Pickem Week 4: Fired Nico: There are four more national games this week on the NBA calendar. On Wednesday night ESPN has a doubleheader of Magic/Knicks and Lakers/Thunder. On Friday Amazon has Heat/Knicks and Warriors/Spurs. Scooby leads the pickem standings and I win the week though remain in the cellar. Make your picks. Do not hire Nico.
posted by rcade to basketball at 08:03 PM - 4 comments
My picks:
Knicks by 9 (slam dunk)
Thunder by 7
Knicks by 5
Spurs by 13 (slam dunk)
posted by Ufez Jones at 11:37 AM on November 12, 2025
My picks:
Knicks by 7
Thunder by 9
Knicks by 6
Spurs by 12
I did well enough last week without picking a dunk that I will continue the practice for now. It's mid-range jumpers for me.
posted by Howard_T at 01:16 PM on November 12, 2025
My picks:
Knicks by 6 (slam dunk)
Thunder by 8 (slam dunk)
Knicks by 8 (slam dunk)
Spurs by 8 (slam dunk)
posted by NoMich at 05:10 PM on November 12, 2025
Revised picks:
Knicks by 4
Thunder by 11 (slam dunk)
Knicks by 9 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 4
posted by rcade at 08:07 PM on November 11, 2025