The Dallas Mavericks are firing GM Nico Harrison.: After a 3-8 start (including going 0-for-the-West) and nine months after shipping Luka Doncic to the Lakers in an under-the-table midnight deal, Nico can go back to selling shoes.
posted by Ufez Jones to basketball at 10:45 AM - 12 comments
That game went perfectly: the Mavs blew a big lead in the 4th but 18 year-old Coop looked composed and confident and then the AAC emptied out to chants of "Fire Nico".
And now they are!
posted by Ufez Jones at 11:15 AM on November 11, 2025
"Americans can always be counted on to do the right thing - after all other possibilities have been exhausted".
- Winston Churchill
posted by beaverboard at 11:38 AM on November 11, 2025
If you've seen the amazing photo of the teen in the Luka Lakers jersey talking to Dumont, the kid went on to tell people Dumont admitted the trade was a mistake. His dad told him he had to apologize for things he said previously to Dumont to be allowed to keep attending games. Doing that put him in a place to break actual news, since Dumont hadn't been saying that.
Wild night. How many pro sports teams have gone through anything like the Luka trade, lottery luck and Nico firing in a year?
posted by rcade at 11:57 AM on November 11, 2025
Extend the timeline by six months and you can add a trip to the Finals into the chaoscoaster. The whiplash is real.
It's still going to be a while (I hope, anyways) until anyone challenges the City of Oakland for the title of Screwed-Over Sports Fans, though. It won't be easy and I have basically zero faith in the ownership to do it properly, but this is at least theoretically recoverable.
posted by Ufez Jones at 12:37 PM on November 11, 2025
I told myself I was going to quit the team after Nico destroyed it.
But even if they didn't land Cooper Flagg I probably would have kept following them because the disaster was so interesting.
I have the Amazon streaming package that lets you see the arena instead of commercials and am watching more regular season games than before. I kinda took Luka for granted before the playoffs.
posted by rcade at 01:11 PM on November 11, 2025
But why would you fire the guy that had the nerves of steel to take Cooper Flagg with the overall #1 pick? That was the riskiest #1 pick since LeBron. /s
posted by NoMich at 02:08 PM on November 11, 2025
As fun as Luka's on-court play can be, I miss watching him goof around with trick shots during the warm-up lines via the arena view on League Pass just as much. *sigh*
I've been putting off any definition of my Mavs fandom and I still really don't know where it's going to land. I guess that's one advantage of living out of market - you at least get to avoid the whole "go to the game or no" conundrum.
But as much as I enjoyed the Rangers WS win, it also solidified the fact that my personal sports fandom peaked with the 2011 Mavs run and anything else is going to pale in comparison. It was perfect, 10/10, no notes, thank you sports deities for that. And that's okay! It's honestly kind of great! There's a ton of folks, maybe the majority even, who are lifelong diehard fans of a team that never get to experience that feeling, I'm not going to complain that I'll never get to experience it the same way again (publicly, anyways). I'm an "old habits die hard" kind of person and loyal to a fault and keep watching the games, but even if I were to reclaim full MFFLdom, it won't ever be the same. It can't.
posted by Ufez Jones at 02:55 PM on November 11, 2025
But if Luka hadn't been traded, would he be the "new look Luka" today?
posted by beaverboard at 05:03 PM on November 11, 2025
I think Luka's fitness last season was a product of his injuries. He would've looked the same reporting to Dallas as he did to L.A., though he had a little extra motivation from Harrison and Dumont privately suggesting he was out of shape to justify the trade.
posted by rcade at 07:34 PM on November 11, 2025
Yeah he is an entertaining athlete to follow even beyond his on-court wizardry. A great story and the book got ripped out of our hands not even halfway in. I can still take some pleasure in watching him play, though man did it have to be in purple and yellow?
The actual rooting interest is still in Dallas, at least for now.
posted by rcade at 07:38 PM on November 11, 2025
Here's a five and dime version, I'm sure there are others:
The old Boston Patriots traded stalwart beast Nick Buoniconti to the Dolphins, then lucked out in the draft by picking Phil Olsen (Merlin's brother) instead of AJ Cowlings, (who would go on to become the driver of OJ's white Bronco). And then coach Clive Rush (a poor fit if there ever was one) resigned midseason after going 1-6.
posted by beaverboard at 01:39 PM on November 12, 2025
We double posted this! I'm listening live to KTCK waiting for the official news.
Did you see the move Cooper did on Giannis late last night? We still don't have Luka but that was epic.
posted by rcade at 10:48 AM on November 11, 2025