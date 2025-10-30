NBA Pickem Week 2: I Wish I Was a Little Bit Taller: There are four national NBA games on slate this week -- an ESPN doubleheader of Cavs/Celtics and Lakers/Wolves tonight and a Prime double of Celtics/Sixers and Lakers/Grizzlies on Friday. I am still not used to TNT being hoopless. Scooby leads the pickem standings with 60, hitting five locks. Make your picks.
posted by rcade to basketball at 11:10 AM - 5 comments
My picks:
Cavaliers by 13 (slam dunk)
Timberwolves by 7 (slam dunk)
76ers by 3 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 8 (slam dunk)
When I watch the Mavs I can't decide if I am rooting for them to win or lose.
posted by rcade at 11:29 AM on October 29, 2025
My picks:
Cavaliers by 11 (slam dunk)
Timberwolves by 9
Celtics by 5
Lakers by 12 (slam dunk)
On our way to Cavs at Celtics. I really hope I have picked it wrong, but the realist in me says no way.
posted by Howard_T at 03:30 PM on October 29, 2025
My picks:
Cavaliers by 9
Timberwolves by 3
76ers by 8 (slam dunk)
Grizzlies by 11 (slam dunk)
Sure hope everyone is excited for the Luka and Lebron-less Lakers vs. the Ant-Less Timberwolves.
posted by Ufez Jones at 03:40 PM on October 29, 2025
My picks:
Cavaliers by 4 (slam dunk)
posted by NoMich at 04:43 PM on October 29, 2025
Sorry for overlooking the NBC doubleheader yesterday. I'm working on getting future weeks in the database early so people can pick ahead of the current week.
posted by rcade at 11:13 AM on October 29, 2025