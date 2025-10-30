October 29, 2025

NBA Pickem Week 2: I Wish I Was a Little Bit Taller: There are four national NBA games on slate this week -- an ESPN doubleheader of Cavs/Celtics and Lakers/Wolves tonight and a Prime double of Celtics/Sixers and Lakers/Grizzlies on Friday. I am still not used to TNT being hoopless. Scooby leads the pickem standings with 60, hitting five locks. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to basketball at 11:10 AM - 5 comments